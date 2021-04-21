Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Norwich City

‘The man is a machine’ – Plenty of Watford fans rave about one player after Norwich win

Published

8 mins ago

on

Watford took a huge step towards automatic promotion back to the Premier League on Tuesday night, as they beat already promoted Norwich at Carrow Road.

Following the setback of defeat to Luton at the weekend, the Hornets bounced back in perfect fashion, as Dan Gosling’s 12 minutes into the second half was enough to secure all three points for the visitors.

That result, coupled with Swansea’s defeat to QPR and Brentford’s failure to beat Cardiff, means that Watford will be promoted automatically if they win one of their last three games.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Watford fans were delighted as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, and one player who came in for a considerable amount of praise, was Tom Cleverley.

The midfielder, who had been out for several weeks through injury, made his first start for the club since the start of March in the win, produced a tireless performance in the centre of the park for his side, as they picked up that crucial win.

That contribution from Cleverley did not go unnoticed amongst the club’s fans, and here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about 31-year-old’s latest performance.


