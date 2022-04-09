The main West Brom dilemmas facing Steve Bruce today v Stoke City

West Bromwich Albion will be expecting to pick up a third straight win at The Hawthorns when they welcome Stoke City this afternoon.

The Baggies put in a very impressive display to comfortably get past Bournemouth in midweek with a 2-0 scoreline, thanks to early finishes from Alex Mowatt and Andy Carroll.

West Brom had beaten Fulham in their previous home game and are slowly building some momentum under Steve Bruce.

The Potters are sat in 15th with nothing to play for after a similarly disappointing campaign to the Baggies, involved in the early promotion conversation before slipping down the table in dramatic fashion.

Bruce will not want to change too much but the Potters do pose some unique challenges.

Here, we have taken a look at the main dilemmas facing Bruce today…

Karlan Grant’s potential return

Grant has been one of the Baggies’ most reliable sources of goals this season, and there will be a temptation to throw him straight in this afternoon, after he returned to training late this week.

Grady Diangana, who is having a season to forget, played closest to Carroll in midweek and was replaced by Callum Robinson on 74 minutes, who will also stake a claim to be in the starting XI.

Jayson Molumby

One of a strong Irish contingent in the Black Country, Molumby has been a consistent performer in some trying circumstances this season for the Baggies and could be pushing for a start having come off the bench in midweek.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman has been one of the standout positives of a challenging campaign, but could do with a rest against an equally energetic Stoke midfield.

With the season fizzling out loan players can sometimes fall out of favour, but if the Baggies want to pursue a permanent move for Molumby in the summer, he should be seeing more regular minutes.

There is an option to buy clause in the 22-year-old’s loan deal from Brighton and Hove Albion, which may interest Bruce, but if the cultured midfielder does not earn any starts between now and the end of the campaign, a summer switch would appear to be off the cards.