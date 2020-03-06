The main talking points from Warburton’s QPR press conference ahead of Preston clash

Queens Park Rangers travel to Preston North End in the Championship tomorrow.

Mark Warburton’s side will look to go six games unbeaten in the league tomorrow, when they go in search of their first win at Deepdale in over 40 years.

Last time out, QPR hosted a Birmingham City side who’ve now gone 14 games unbeaten – Warburton’s side took the lead after going a goal behind in the first-half, but settled for a 2-2 draw in the end.

Speaking to www.qprfc.co.uk about last weekend’s game, Warburton feels as though his side dropped two points:

“You can say five games unbeaten, but if you draw five you get five points, if you get three losses and two wins you get six points, so I don’t read too much into that.

“The fact is we’ve given away a really soft goal, we responded well after half-time and we got ourselves into a winning position, and we should’ve capitalised.”

QPR claimed back-to-back wins against Birmingham and Preston in December, and won the reverse fixture against Alex Neil’s side 2-0 – the scoreline that Preston have lost their last two by.

“I think they’re a really well organised, very experienced team that are good at what they do,” said Warburton of Preston.

“There’s a lot of maturity in their ranks, a lot of know-how – I think they’re a very good team. They are where they are in the table, and they deserve to be there.”

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this QPR quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Who is this ex-QPR right-back? Michael Mancienne Mauricio Isla Darnell Furlong Matthew Connolly

Preston gave QPR their long-awaited, first clean sheet of the season. Ebere Eze bagged a brace that day to end a seven-game winless streak, but they head to Deepdale in much better form, and with much more confidence.

“At the time they were on a bad run,” explained Warburton. “They’d lost three or four in a row at that stage but they’ve bounced back really well.

“They’re a very strong outfit, very strong at home, they’ve only lost two at home all season, so it’s a tough place to go.”

Relegation looked as though it could beset QPR a few weeks ago, but a couple of wins and clean sheets later, and fans are once again looking up the table.

QPR sit in 14th-place ahead of the weekend, nine points behind Preston in 6th – a win could see QPR move into the top-half.

“We’re a good team when we do what we do well,” insisted Warburton. “We can’t sit-off, we have to be on the front-foot, we have to be moving the ball quickly, we have to be brave in our decision-making – if we do that, then we’ll pose any team a problem.”