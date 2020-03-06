The main talking points from the Bristol City press conference ahead of Fulham clash

Bristol City welcome Fulham to Ashton Gate on Saturday as they look to put an end to their four-game winless run.

It will be a special occasion for the South West club, as they celebrate their 125th anniversary.

That celebration will bring with it a number of off the field events on the day but on the field, the visit of the Cottagers remains huge for Lee Johnson’s men.

The Robins are seventh, just two points outside the top six, and still hold serious play-off aspirations.

City assistant coach Jamie McAllister spoke to the press ahead of the game, here are the main talking points…

On Fulham

Speaking to the Bristol Post, the Scottish coach suggested that Fulham have some real quality in the final third and have a midfield that is capable of dominating possession, meaning the impetus is on the Robins to “be on the front foot and aggressive with them and try and stem their flow”.

He noted: “It’s up to us to take the ball and cause them problems”.

McAllister added he was looking forward to the return of two of the club’s academy products, Bobby Reid and Joe Bryan–though the latter is likely to be missing due to injury.

On the pressure building

McAllister refuted that there was particular pressure on them at this moment in time by suggesting that “there is pressure every day with what we do”.

He denied that the regular changes to the starting XI led to a lack of coherency, claiming that all the players know exactly what is expected of them when they step on the pitch.

On the 125th anniversary celebrations

The City assistant coach noted that the 125th anniversary was a “great occasion” and piled praise on the Lansdown family for everything they have done for the club and the community.

McAllister added that the side would be looking to use the crowd, which is likely to be in high spirits, on Saturday.

Pressed on his own relationship with the club, he said: “It’s a special place. Unbelievable support from the boardroom down to the chairman, the owner all the way down to fans who are incredible.”

On injuries

The Scotsman revealed that Daniel Bentley was back in training after tweaking his groin, while both Marley Watkins and Benik Afobe are back training on grass.

He added that Zak Vyner is also back in full contract training.