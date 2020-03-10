The main talking points from Jackett’s Portsmouth press conference ahead of Fleetwood clash

Portsmouth are back at Fratton Park this evening as they come up against Fleetwood Town for the second time in the space of three weeks.

Pompey were dealt a significant blow to their promotion hopes on the weekend, as they went down 2-0 to Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium, which was the side’s third consecutive away defeat.

As a result, Kenny Jackett’s side have dropped from third to sixth in the league table, and the squad will be keen to bounce back at home.

Ahead of the big game, the Portsmouth boss spoke to the press about the side’s upcoming opponents, and the 58-year-old made it clear that his players have to make the most of tonight’s opportunity.

“It’s a game in hand for us and we have to seize that opportunity if we can – it’s a big chance and we want to be at our best,” he said.

Pompey are one of five teams in the top half of the table that are currently on 59 points, and a win would take them level with Rotherham who sit in 2nd place.

“We’re playing Fleetwood and Sunderland are at Bristol Rovers, so there’s an opportunity for some of the sides to affect the table,” Jackett added.

In order to continue their unbeaten league run going at Fratton Park, the Portsmouth boss also recognised that his side have to perform at better than they did against Peterborough.

“We also have to recognise that we can – and need to – play better than we showed at Peterborough on Saturday,” Jackett said.

“When you’re a side that has a lot of games, like we do, you need to be able to move on pretty quickly.”

They come up against a Fleetwood side who are unbeaten in 11 games, and have won six of their last eight in League One.

The Cod Army have faced Wycombe, Sunderland and Ipswich in their last three matches away from home, gaining seven points from a possible nine.

“They’ve had a great run and, particularly since the turn of the year, their defensive record has been fantastic,” Jackett said of the opposition.

“Joey Barton has done a very good job there and he’s managed to build a really strong unit. They’ve got some good players.”