The main talking points from Harris’ Cardiff City press conference ahead of Barnsley clash

Cardiff City travel to Oakwell to face Barnsley on Saturday as they looked to end a four-game winless run.

A top-six finish remains within reach for Neil Harris’ side, who are five points back from the play-off places in 11th as things stand.

A game against relegation-threatened Barnsley looks an ideal opportunity to get back to winning ways and kick-start their play-off push as we close in on the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

Harris spoke to the press earlier this week, here are the main talking points…

On Coronavirus

The Bluebirds boss told Wales Online that the club had not changed their day-to-day regime due to the outbreak but that pre-season plans had been affected.

He added that he would understand if fixtures had to be cancelled for safety reasons but hopes it will not get to that stage.

On Barnsley

Harris suggested the Tykes would provide his side with a “tough challenge” and particularly highlighted how dangerous they can be going forward.

He described them as a “very exciting side attacking-wise” and suggested that the way they commit players forward was both a strength and a weakness.

On his end of season target

Harris revealed he hadn’t set a target for the last 10 games of the season because it was impossibe to “predict what’s going to be enough for promotion, play-offs or relegation”.

The Bluebirds boss stated his team would be taking things one game at a time as they push for the play-offs.

When pressed on his side’s top-six credentials, he replied: “You can see that it’s a happy camp and the players want to do well. If we can find a little bit of rhythm then we can push [for the play-off places].”

On injuries

Harris provided a relatively conclusive update on the fitness of a number of Cardiff’s missing men.

Lee Tomlin remains out but is improving after having an injection in his knee, while Jazz Richards is back in training and could return for tomorrow’s game.

The outlook is not as bright for either Isaac Vassell, who suffered an injury set back for the U23s, or Greg Cunningham with both players set to miss the rest of the season.

However, he revealed there is a chance that Nathaniel Mendez-Laing could return before the end of the 2019/20 campaign.