The main talking points from Frank’s Brentford press conference

Brentford are back at Griffin Park this weekend, as they take on an out of form Sheffield Wednesday side in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Owls have lost eight of their last thirteen games in the league, and the west London side will be thinking that it is the best possible time to come up against them.

The Bees have also has an indifferent sequence of results of late, not winning in their last five.

A win for Brentford will strengthen their grip on the play-off places.

Ahead of the big game, Thomas Frank has been speaking to the press about a range of different topics.

Firstly, he spoke about how the players reacted to training this week.

“We had a three day build-up to the game where we normally have two and I gave the players a couple of days off. It has been a long, long season and you could see today there was a lot of freshness and energy in the training,” Frank said.

“We thought to freshen it up and do it a bit differently to get different input and some rest into the players and staff so we can go into the crucial last ten games of the season.”

Despite Brentford’s recent blip in form, Frank said that his squad are focused on turning it around as the business end of the season approaches.

“When you have that dip in form, and dip in results, you need to stay focussed and stay on the right path. The right path is the one we have been following the whole year. Then you will get the grip again and go forward.”

Finally, the Bees head coach had a word for the opposition. Despite their recent form being very disappointing to say the least, Frank made it clear that the Owls remain a dangerous proposition to come up against.

“They are extremely good going forward on their day. They have a lot of variety, they produce a lot of crosses and attack with two strikers and the opposite winger. They get a lot of players in the box, so we need to defend the box well,” he added.