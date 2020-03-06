The main talking points from Bowyer’s Charlton press conference ahead of Middlesbrough clash

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has been addressing the media ahead of another big weekend in the Championship relegation battle.

Last weekend’s 4-0 hammering at the hands of Huddersfield Town saw them move to within two points of the relegation zone and they face another struggler this time around in the form of Middlesbrough.

Jonathan Woodgate’s men currently occupy the final place in the relegation zone, although they will know that a win at The Valley will see them jump above their opponents.

Nerves are really starting to rattle around The Addicks with four losses in their last six matches and no goals in their last two matches, so there is a real sense that this is a must win for Bowyer and his side.

He had plenty to say in the build up to this one as well, starting by praising Jonathan Leko and the way the winger handled things during the time between being racially abused by Kiko Casilla and a guilty verdict being delivered.

In his statement, Leko criticised the lack of advice given to him by the PFA and bodies such as Kick It Out, but Bowyer was quick to emphasise that the Addicks had done everything they could to help him.

Back on more pressing matters, he revealed that his message to his players ahead of the Boro clash is the same as always and that he has accepted that the battle for survival will most likely go to the wire.

Addressing the defeat to Huddersfield again Bowyer said that his biggest disappointment from the match was the lack of work rate shown by his players but said he is confident that will change.

He did insist, however, that had the club not had numerous injury problems earlier in the campaign that they would be safe by now, but he would not be drawn on giving a specific points tally.