The main Sheffield Wednesday dilemmas facing Darren Moore today v Bolton

Sheffield Wednesday face a tough test as they travel to Bolton today looking to bolster their League One play-off hopes.

Darren Moore’s side have been in great form having won three of their last six games which include emphatic wins over Cambridge and Cheltenham.

With that in mind, it seems that Wednesday are hitting their stride at the perfect time as they hope to push for a place in the playoffs after an inconsistent first half of the season.

However, they face a tough test against Bolton with Ian Evatt’s recently taking points off Wigan and Portsmouth.

A win at the University of Bolton Stadium could set a marker for Moore’s side as they look to return to the Championship at the first attempt.

Here, we take a look at the main dilemma’s facing Darren Moore as his side take on Bolton.

Who plays at centre back?

The Owls have a plenty of depth in their squad and centre half is perhaps the strongest.

With a number of players returning from injury for Moore’s side, it gives the former West Brom and Doncaster manager a nice headache going into the Bolton game.

With Harlee Dean and Sam Hutchinson being mainstays, there is one place up for grabs. Dominic Iorfa has struggled to recapture his best form since his return from injury, and with Liam Palmer and Jordan Storey returning to training, a change could be made.

Couple that with Wednesday winning nine of the 13 games Jordan Storey has started, the Preston loanee could make his return to the starting XI.

Starting alongside Lee Gregory

Lee Gregory has been the standout forward for Sheffield Wednesday and his form at the moment has made him undroppable.

The experienced front-man has two goals in two games and his overall contribution has made him a key cog in the Wednesday attack. But who starts alongside him?

Natheniel Mendez-Laing, Callum Paterson, Saido Berahino and Sylla Sow have all been given the opportunity without being as effective as Gregory.

Against Bolton, Gregory will have a huge impact, but the key to edging a win could be whoever partners him.

Getting back to clean sheets

Being a seasoned campaigner, Darren Moore will know what it takes to be a promotion winning side.

Keeping clean sheets will be one of those factors, and it’s something that has eluded the Owls of late. Of their last eight games, Moore’s side have kept just three clean sheets which shows there is improvement needed.

It’s a big six games for Wednesday, and defending well, keeping concentration and clean sheets could be the key to finishing in the playoffs. It’s also a very good habit to have in the lead up to a potential playoff campaign.