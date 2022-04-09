The main Sheffield United dilemmas facing Paul Heckingbottom today v Bournemouth

Sheffield United will be looking to give their Championship play-off hopes another boost on Saturday afternoon, when they host AFC Bournemouth at Bramall Lane.

Following their 1-0 win at home to QPR on Tuesday night, the Blades go into this one sixth in the second-tier standings, two points clear of seventh placed Middlesbrough.

Victory here therefore, would of course go some way to cementing a top six spot for Paul Heckingbottom’s side, at a time when things can change so quickly in the Championship.

But with Bournemouth themselves still looking to make certain of an automatic promotion spot in the standings, this is unlikely to be an easy task for the hosts this weekend.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two Sheffield United dilemmas that Heckingbottom is facing ahead of that clash with Bournemouth, right here.

Can they cope without Sharp again?

It seems that Billy Sharp could once again be absent for Sheffield United on Saturday as he continues to battle a hamstring injury.

With the likes of David McGoldrick and Rhian Brewster also out long term, that does mean that the job of leading the line could once again fall to Oli McBurnie, who despite an admirable work rate, has yet to find the net in the league this season.

That is something that could pose a problem for the Blades, given they are going to need a threat upfront against a Bournemouth side who have conceded the second-fewest goals in the Championship this season, meaning the route to goal could be a hard one for Heckingbottom’s side to find on Saturday.

How long can they rely on their home form for?

Right now, it is Sheffield United’s home form that is very much keeping them in the race for the a play-off spot this season.

Heckingbottom’s side have failed to win any of their last five games on the road, while they have won five of their last six at Bramall Lane, meaning it is here where they may need to thrive over the final few weeks of the campaign.

That expectation could however, put them under added pressure in a game against another promotion rival such as Bournemouth, and they made to be careful not to slip up and lose their air of invincability on their own turf, at a time when it is proving so important for them.