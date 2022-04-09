The main QPR dilemmas facing Mark Warburton today v Preston North End

Mark Warburton will have a lot on his mind as he looks to address four straight defeats at Preston North End this afternoon.

Queens Park Rangers have fallen away from the play-offs quite dramatically since the turn of the year, with the West Londoners clearly overperforming relative to the quality in their squad in the first half of the campaign.

After a run like they have been on, Warburton will have considered altering a lot of things but will likely stick to the 3-4-3 type system that he has deployed for the majority of the campaign.

Rangers lost 1-0 to Sheffield United in midweek, creating precious little at Bramall Lane and the trip to Deepdale cannot come quick enough to write those wrongs.

Here, we have taken a look at the main QPR dilemmas facing Warburton today…

Lee Wallace or Sam McCallum

McCallum has struggled with niggling injuries this season and has been phased back into the side in the last month or so.

It can sometimes feel counter-productive to be relying on loan players at this stage of the season, but with Wallace’s contract up in the summer, they are arguably in the same boat.

Wallace started at Bramall Lane, but McCallum offers far more attacking threat down the left.

Jeff Hendrick or Andre Dozzell

Dozzell has not nailed a starting berth at any point in the season, after signing from Ipswich Town in the summer.

Jeff Hendrick, on loan from Newcastle United, started in midweek and offers a lot more experience to the side, especially with Stefan Johansen potentially sidelined again.

There are pros and cons for both players but Dozzell’s energy may just give him the edge.

Andre Gray or Charlie Austin

Or both? Gray has shown his quality in flashes this season but very much looks like a player on the way down in his career.

Charlie Austin, 32, appears to be a strong voice in the dressing room and could receive the chance to lead the line at Deepdale, alongside first choice striker Lyndon Dykes, with a win needed to keep distant play-off hopes alive.

Albert Adomah or Moses Odubajo

Two excellent free signings in the summer are battling it out for the right wing back berth.

Odubajo did not make the matchday squad in midweek but could feature against North End this afternoon.

Both are out of contract in the summer, with QPR reserving an option to extend Odubajo’s deal by a further year, and Adomah has been a consistent performer this season, proving he can still contribute towards the top of the Championship at the age of 34.