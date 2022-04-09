The main Nottingham Forest dilemmas facing Steve Cooper today v Birmingham

Nottingham Forest are currently the form team in the Championship, winning five and drawing on of their last six going into the game against Birmingham.

That form has pushed Forest firmly into playoff contention, with whispers of a top two push coming from supporters as well.

They will face a tough Birmingham side later today who will be hoping to spoil the party under Lee Bowyer.

The motivation now though for Forest is to maintain their form amidst a tough schedule. They face eight games in 28 days as they look to play catch up with their fixtures which could seriously impact team selection and form.

Here, we assess the dilemma’s facing Steve Cooper as his side takes on Birmingham City on Saturday.

Rotating his side

Resting key individuals and utilising his squad is vital for Steve Cooper. Eight games in 28 days for any side with any squad size is a big ask, so utilising personnel is important if Forest are to main their form.

Joe Lolley and Lewis Grabban’s returns have boosted Forest in the forward areas, but injuries to Steve Cook and Max Lowe have left Forest short at the back.

Scott McKenna also made a surprise return last week. Cooper has plenty of options available to him, and the rotation of his squad could start to against Birmingham.

Bringing in Lewis Grabban

Now Grabban has returned from his lengthy lay-off, it’s given Cooper an interesting headache going into the final eight games of the season.

Keinan Davis has thrived as the number nine since his joined on loan in January has forged a partnership with Brennan Johnson. So, tactically, it creates an interesting headache for Cooper.

Grabban started to play behind Davis before his injury and Cooper could use the game against Birmingham to give his side extra attacking options ahead of the final run-in.

Starting Joe Lolley

Joe Lolley has endured a frustrating, injury ravaged 18 months and will now be looking to put that behind after his winter return. The option he gives Cooper as well is massively important.

His direct running and ability to score from distance could be important against a Birmingham side who will look to defend deep and frustrate Forest. Couple that with Lolley being a boyhood Aston Villa fan, there could be extra motivation for him today.