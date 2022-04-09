The main Middlesbrough dilemmas facing Chris Wilder today v Hull

Middlesbrough have hit form at the right time as they look to solidify their place in the top six with a win against Hull.

This comes after defeat to table-toppers Fulham in midweek, in a game which would have left Wilder frustrated.

A mix of poor defending and poor finishing cost Boro points against Fulham, but they which they took left encouraged by the display in which they took the game to Marco Silva’s side.

That being said, they didn’t take advantage and face another tough test against Hull on Saturday. The Tigers are currently five games unbeaten away from home and will be looking to take advantage of Boro’s midweek loss.

Here, we assess the dilemma’s facing Chris Wilder as his side takes on Hull City on Saturday.

Sporar over Connolly/Balogun

Andraz Sporar’s return from injury has given Wilder a headache when it comes to his frontline.

Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun have thrived playing together over the last few games, developing a relationship that has seen them both contribute to four goals in their last six while playing together.

Sporar offers something different to the line with his ability to drop into deeper spaces and it risks breaking up a partnership that has started to develop.

The Slovenian looked sharp against Fulham and could well be pushing for a start.

Developing other areas of creativity

It was clear that Boro struggled without Isaiah Jones in midweek. His ability to dribble at full-backs and commit them is a huge source of chances for Wilder’s side.

Jones could be available after missing the Fulham defeat, but the dilemma remains the same for Wilder.

He will need to ensure other areas of the pitch can be a source of consistent creativity to ease the load on Jones, and starting that against Hull will be a huge step in the right direction.

Fitting in Payero

Payero is back in training and could return to the squad against Hull, giving Wilder another good option within his squad.

However, where does he fit into the midfield? Howson, Tavernier, and Crooks are mainstays in the central areas, and trying to fit Payero into that will be tricky.

Payero does have the ability and can add a goal threat and extra creativity through the middle which could be important for the final six games.