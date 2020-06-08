‘The main man now’ – Many Charlton fans react to Macauley Bonne’s verdict on Arsenal clash

Charlton Athletic striker Macauley Bonne has taken to Twitter to reflect on the friendly against Arsenal over the weekend, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the south London club.

With England’s top two divisions set to get back underway later this month, clubs have stepped up their preparations.

Charlton travelled to the Emirates to face Arsenal in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Saturday, with the Premier League side coming away with a comprehensive 6-0 victory.

Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave the hosts a 2-0 lead at the break before Eddie Nketiah’s second-half hat-trick and Dani Ceballos’ free-kick put the result well beyond any doubt.

It was not the scoreline that Lee Bowyer’s side will have been hoping for but it will have given many of his players some vital match fitness.

Among those is Bonne, who played 45 minutes at the Emirates, and looks set to be a more important figure after Lyle Taylor revealed he won’t be available when the Championship gets back underway.

The 24-year-old striker took to Twitter to reflect on the friendly against Arsenal and look ahead to the start of the season.

Good to get 45 in the tank! We'll be ready…#CAFC pic.twitter.com/obsv3bTadr — Macauley Bonne (@MBonne9) June 7, 2020

Bonne joined from Leyton Orient in the summer and has made an impressive start to life in the Championship.

The striker, who had never played above League Two ahead of the season, has scored eight goals and added two assists in his 24 appearances this term.

He certainly appears to be a popular figure among the Valley faithful and many supporters were quick to send messages on encouragement following his latest post.

Read their reaction here:

Our number 1 striker ❤️ — emma harknett (@emmabernard1) June 7, 2020

Ready to get us out of trouble. You’re the main man now Macauley. — VivaLaCruz (@smit112) June 7, 2020

Macca 🔥 — James Dowsett (@JamesDowsett17) June 7, 2020

All the best Macca… If we succeed then its been an amazing season – Get relegated and we’ll go again in League One next term, all of you have my support regardless of the Division we find ourselves in!! — Neil Stevens (@4everAddickted) June 7, 2020

Yes you will be ready.

Your displays before lockdown were great keep doing what you were doing and we will be ok.

Bang em in bonne! — James James (@ija76) June 7, 2020

Come on Macca and the boys! We’ve got this 👊🏻👊🏻💪🏻 — Jdoc29 (@Jdoc291) June 8, 2020

🔥⚽️ — Jake Burton (@JakeBur14290057) June 8, 2020

Time to pick up that baton mate. Need you to provide the goals 🙌🏽 — CassidyCAFC (@cassidyai2) June 7, 2020