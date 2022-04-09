The main Blackburn Rovers dilemmas facing Tony Mowbray today v Blackpool

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to give their Championship play-off hopes a welcome lift on Saturday afternoon, when they host Blackpool at Ewood Park.

After conceding that late equaliser at Coventry last weekend, Tony Mowbray’s side have now won just two of their 12 league games.

That run saw Rovers drop out of the top six for the first time this year in midweek, as teams took advantage of their games in hand on the Ewood Park club.

As a result, it seems that picking up three points here will be absolutely vital for Rovers if they are to claim a play-off place come the end of the season, with just six games of the regular campaign now remaining.

However, there are a number of issues that Mowbray will likely have to navigate if he is to see his side pick up that all important victory this weekend.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two dilemmas facing the Blackburn manager, as he prepares his side for this clash with Blackpool.

Avoiding late goals

Coventry’s late equaliser on Saturday was not the first time in this run of two wins from 12 that a late strike has proved costly for Blackburn.

Both Sheffield United and Bristol City have previously netted late to claim 1-0 wins over Rovers in the last few weeks, ironically both in games where Rovers had previously missed penalties.

Without those late goals that have cost them four points – a late equaliser against Luton back in September makes it six dropped in the circumstances – Rovers would still be in the the top six, and with a great deal more confidence, so Mowbray needs to ensure his side are switched on until the final whistle from now on, even if that means enduring a long spell of stoppage time.

What injury risks does he take?

Injuries have not helped Blackburn in recent weeks, meaning Mowbray must now make a call on a number of key players.

Bradley Dack and Ben Brereton continued their recoveries with game changing impacts after being introduced at half time against Coventry, while Reda Khadra, Ryan Nyambe and captain Darragh Lenihan have all been rated as “touch and go” for this clash.

With so much riding on this game, Mowbray must therefore decide whether play these five players who could surely boost their chances of winning, but at the risk of them picking up another blow that rules them out even longer term, at a time when so many key games are on the horizon.