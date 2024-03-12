The ball ricocheted out towards the edge of the area, kindly into the path of Rekeem Harper, who was the first to react.

With one fatal swipe of his left boot, his arrowed drive into the far corner condemned Rotherham United to relegation from the Championship, and gave West Bromwich Albion a crucial comeback victory to consolidate their place in the play-offs.

Lift off at the Hawthorns, not just for club, but for player. Harper netted his first goal for his boyhood club that day, and it felt like a huge moment for the then 19-year-old, who had solidified himself in the first-team frame in the Black Country.

That was April 27 2019, but cast your minds back even further, to August 13 2017, when this special talent became only the second player born in the 21st century to play in the Premier League, after Angel Gomes for Manchester United on the final day of the 2016/17 season. Could Harper be the exuberant spark that the Baggies needed? Darren Moore certainly thought so.

An unused substitute for much of West Brom’s first season back in the second tier in 2018/19, Harper had done enough to not be farmed out on loan that season, and his chance cropped up on him quickly. West Brom had just suffered a poor 2-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers, incidentally Harper’s former loan club, and as Moore watched the game back in anguish, he realised his side’s issue.

James Morrison and Gareth Barry were seasoned veterans of the game; dripping with experience but lacking legs. Rovers’ midfield swamped the pair. The trio of Corry Evans, Harrison Reed, and Bradley Dack fizzed and perturbed around them, prompting Moore into a switch that saw another veteran Chris Brunt, and Jake Livermore come on in order to restore some authority in the middle of the park. 25 minutes later, Livermore was sent off; suspended for three games, and Moore needed fresh impetus. He caught a glimpse of Harper, and made his decision.

Baggies breakthrough

The 4-4-2 was out, the 4-3-3 was in. Harper was introduced straight into the starting line-up as one of the two eights in the new system, with Brunt, the captain, the other, in front of the holding Gareth Barry. He played the full 90 minutes in the Baggies’ 1-1 draw with Norwich City, and he was maintained in the 11 for the next two games, a 2-0 win at Bolton, and a 3-2 defeat to Middlesbrough, where he conjured an assist for Jay Rodriguez’s 42nd-minute equaliser.

Livermore’s return away saw Harper dropped back onto the bench for the visit to Stoke, as Stefan Johansen returned to the side as more of a number 10 in a 4-2–3-1, but against Nottingham Forest, who boasted real energy in their midfield three with Jack Colback, Ben Watson, and Ryan Yates, Barry was dropped in favour of Harper.

He had become part of the furniture at the Hawthorns, and he was learning alongside some of the coolest heads in the second tier: Barry, Morrison, and Johansen in centre-field.

Despite Moore’s dismissal after a 1-1 draw with Ipswich, Harper was kept in the side by caretaker James Shan up to the end of the season. The midfielder was a project that the Baggies wanted to perfect, as Harper started six of the remaining ten games of the campaign.

But when Slaven Bilic took over in B71, Harper’s game time stagnated. He made just four starts and six substitute appearances as the Baggies won promotion, but he needed more opportunities to progress.

In January the following season, he bit the bullet to join Birmingham City on loan, but he would find himself thrust into an inconsistent Blues side, whose systems kept switching under Aitor Karanka. Harper found himself at times in a midfield three in a 4-1-4-1, in a more defensive trio in a 3-5-2, and even more exposed in a pair in a 4-4-2.

Ipswich incoming, and a Crewe car-crash

After an underwhelming spell, where he didn’t contribute to a single goal, a decision needed to be made about his future at Albion. They decided to cash in - £500,000 was the figure they received from League One Ipswich, who were rebuilding under Paul Cook in an attempt to bounce straight back into the second tier after a dismal relegation.

It seemed as though Harper would be a perfect fit, coupled with captain Lee Evans to lean on in sticky moments, and perhaps be afforded more time to show what he could do on the ball, and really dominate games with his technical ability and assert himself in a more physical league. But after starting all of Ipswich’s first six games - none of which they won - Harper’s game time would take a hit once more, and he would be loaned out to Crewe for the remainder of the season.

There were issues with Harper’s arrival at Gresty Road.

The Alex were rock bottom of the third tier, with morale through the floor, and what’s more, they were getting trounced every week. Harper had stepped into a midfield that was being sliced through like a hot knife in butter, and in the 18 games that the 22-year-old spent in Cheshire, Crewe lost 15 of them, winning just two and drawing the other.

Down in Devon

The same can be said of his loan spell the following season at Exeter City, again joining a club plagued with inconsistency and mid-table mediocrity, despite the Grecians’ historic signing of Jay Stansfield on loan from Fulham.

Harper was tasked with being the deeper-lying of a midfield two in a 3-4-1-2 shape under Matt Taylor in Devon, symbolically donning the number six jersey. He formed a strong early partnership with Archie Collins, but any momentum was stunted with Taylor’s departure to Rotherham, with his successor Gary Caldwell benching Harper until late January, when he returned for a 2-0 win over Milton Keynes, before being withdrawn on 71 minutes due to injury.

Such long spells and managerial chopping and changing meant that any consistency that Harper was able to build up was swiftly swiped from underneath him, as demonstrated by his second-yellow dismissal at Port Vale in a 1-0 defeat as his season began to peter out. He notched his only goal of the campaign away at Peterborough - a minute after coming on as a half-time substitute for Harry Kite - but a lack of any real tactical consistency, quality surroundings, and a loss of any real personal identity meant that Harper departed St James’ with yet another underwhelming loan spell under his belt.

Harper's stats this season

Competition Games Goals Assists League One 17 0 0 EFL Cup 1 0 0 FA Cup 1 0 0 EFL Trophy 1 0 0

Released and battling at the bottom with Burton

Ipswich cut ties with Harper, seeing no reason to take him back to the Championship under Kieran McKenna’s project, which was a real shame considering the potential that Harper had and the quality that he can produce when the environment is right.

Again, he has found himself mired in a poor side at Burton Albion looking to stave off relegation to the fourth tier, and again, he has had to deal with tactical and managerial inconsistency, with Dino Mammria, Gary Mills, and now Martin Paterson all occupying the Brewers’ hot seat at some point this term.

Harper has played 19 times in Burton’s 37 games so far, and if this chapter is to go wrong as the others have previously, then he risks becoming another of those “what if” players that had the world at their feet, getting lost and eaten alive in the whirlwind of the lower leagues.

He arrived at Portman Road back in 2021 full of enthusiasm; an excited smile shining off his youthful face in his welcome interview.

Asked what kind of player he was, Harper replied: “An energetic player that loves to attack as well as defend. I love to be on the ball and I’d like to score more goals and create goals. I’m a fearless player that wants to bring results.”

He needs some structure; he desperately craves calm in a never-ending chasm of chaos. He needs the ideal environment for him to hone his talent and exhibit his technical and physical brilliance.

What he needs is to rediscover himself. He needs to decide whether he is in fact a sitting number six that breaks up play and controls games from deep, or a mobile number eight that unapologetically scurries from box to box in an all-action manner, and within that, utilising his physicality to shrug off opponents in the 50-50s or to retain possession as he powerfully drives with the ball. Is he a goalscorer or a creator?

These are all unanswered questions that have left him spiralling into the abyss of League One. He risks getting lost in there.