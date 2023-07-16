Excitement is building for the opening games in the Championship, as speculation and rumours over the future of players in the second tier continues to increase.

Pre-season has begun for most EFL teams, with many managers now looking to form their squads ahead of the opening weekend of the season which begins on August 4th.

There are seven managers starting new roles at Championship clubs, and others who are about to embark on their first seasons as coaches in the second tier, particularly those who have been promoted from League One.

It has already been a busy summer in terms of both incomings and outgoings, and the Championship is expected to be more competitive than ever, in part due to the size of the clubs coming down from the Premier League and up from the third tier.

With that in mind, here, we take a look at the managers who will be taking charge of every team in the Championship next season, ranked by how long they have been in charge at each respective club.

24 Xisco Munoz - Sheffield Wednesday

The Championship's newest manager, having joined recently on July 4th, Munoz replaced Darren Moore in charge at Hillsborough.

It's his second role in the Championship, with the 42-year-old taking the reins at Watford during the 2020/21 season, and winning promotion with the Hornets. Between that and his latest role at Wednesday, Munoz managed Spanish side SD Huesca and Cypriot outfit Anorthosis.

23 Daniel Farke - Leeds United

Farke is the second most recent managerial appointment, joining Leeds on July 4th, replacing Sam Allardyce as Leeds' head coach for their first season back in the second tier since winning the title in 2020.

Farke is no stranger to promotion from the Championship, as he guided Norwich City to two title wins in his most recent role in charge of a club in the second tier. The 46-year-old was the manager of Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach last season, but was dismissed following a mid-table finish, paving the way for him to join up with the Whites.

22 Michael Duff - Swansea City

Duff was named head coach of Swansea on June 22nd, taking the role from Russell Martin, who left for Championship rivals Southampton.

Duff had been in charge of Barnsley, where he guided them to a play-off final last season, narrowly losing out in extra-time to Sheffield Wednesday. The 45-year-old has also managed Cheltenham Town, where he gained promotion in 2021 as champions of League Two.

21 Russell Martin - Southampton

Martin had taken over the role as Southampton manager the day before Duff's swift appointment at Swansea, and is tasked with fighting for promotion at St Mary's.

The 37-year-old is the joint-youngest manager in the division, but has strong credentials from his stints at MK Dons and Swansea, and has already managed over 150 games as a coach.

20 Enzo Maresca - Leicester City

Maresca is the new head coach at Leicester City after leaving his role as assistant manager to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. He has been in charge of the Foxes since June 16th

The 43-year-old is about to embark on only his second job in full management, having briefly managed Parma. The Italian has spent most of his coaching career as an assistant at the likes of Man City, West Ham United, and Sevilla.

19 Erol Bulut - Cardiff City

Bulut is the new manager of Cardiff, taking the job from Sabri Lamouchi, who guided the Bluebirds to safety at the end of last season.

The 48-year-old is taking his first role in the EFL, having most recently been at Turkish side Gaziantep FK. He has also managed Turkish giants Fenerbahce and was appointed Cardiff manager on June 3rd.

18 Valerien Ismael - Watford

Ismael has previous at second tier level, having managed both Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion, but will be tasked with gaining promotion with Watford at the second time of asking, after a disappointing season last term.

The 47-year-old replaced Chris Wilder on May 10th, having most recently managed in Turkey with Besiktas.

17 Gareth Ainsworth - Queens Park Rangers

Ainsworth is about to enter his first full season with QPR, after taking the reins at the back end of last season from Neil Critchley.

He guided QPR to safety and a 20th placed finish. He has managed the club since February and has so far taken charge of 13 games, winning three and drawing a further two.

16 Neil Warnock - Huddersfield Town

The Championship's oldest manager at 74-years-old is taking charge of his second stint at Huddersfield and completed the great escape once again last season, leading Town to safety with a game to spare in the Championship.

Warnock picked the side up in February joint-bottom of the division with 15 games of the season still remaining and signed a new one-year deal to remain at the club for the 2023/24 season.

15 David Wagner - Norwich City

Norwich City boss David Wagner is looking to strengthen his squad this summer.

Norwich ended last season 13th in the Championship table, with Wagner having taken over midway through the campaign, replacing Dean Smith.

He is set for his first full season with the Canaries and will be hoping for better next time out, having so far won seven of his 21 games in charge at Carrow Road, with five draws and nine defeats.

14 Liam Rosenior - Hull City

Rosenior was appointed by owner Acun Ilicali in November and guided the Tigers to a 15th-place finish. He has helped to shore things up defensively and to strengthen the side's away record in that time.

The 39-year-old has managed 29 games in his first role as a full first-team manager, and has so far secured eight wins and 14 draws with Hull.

13 Michael Carrick - Middlesbrough

Carrick has been on an incredible run with Middlesbrough since his arrival in October. He has overseen a huge turn in fortunes, rising from 21st in the league to clinching a play-off spot.

Boro lost out to Coventry City in the semi-finals, but will be hoping for more of the same from Carrick next season, in what is also his first full-time role in management. Carrick has 18 wins and five draws in 33 games in charge at the Riverside.

12 Carlos Corberan - West Bromwich Albion

West Brom failed to make the play-offs and return to the Premier League last season under Corberan, ending the campaign ninth in the Championship table. He has managed the side since October and is entering his first full season with them during 2023/24.

However, the 40-year-old won 17 of his 33 games in charge and propelled the Baggies up the table in his second job at second tier level, having also previously taken Huddersfield Town to the play-off final.

11 Matt Taylor - Rotherham United

Taylor replaced Paul Warne in charge of Rotherham during October of last year, who had opted to join League One side Derby County.

He left his post at Exeter City to take the reins in South Yorkshire, and guided Rotherham to safety and a 19th placed finish, which was the first time since 2016 that the Millers hadn't been relegated or promoted in a season.

10 Tony Mowbray - Sunderland

Mowbray arrived at the Stadium of Light in late August to take over from Alex Neil who departed for Stoke City at the very beginning of the Championship season. He is one of the most experienced managers at second tier level.

Mowbray guided them to sixth spot in the Championship, finishing in the play-offs in their first season back at Championship level in over three years. The 59-year-old has won 18 and drawn 14 games in charge of the Black Cats in all competitions so far.

9 Alex Neil - Stoke City

Alex Neil looks set to make his third signing of the summer.

Neil's side secured a mid-table finish again last season, with Stoke ending their fifth consecutive year at second tier level in 16th.

His side will be expected to kick on next season. The 42-year-old joined Stoke last August after Michael O'Neill's dismissal, and won 14 of 43 games in charge in all competitions, losing 19.

8 John Eustace - Birmingham City

Eustace has just completed his first season as manager of the Blues, finishing 17th in the process.

The 43-year-old is already the eighth longest-serving manager at Championship level, and will be looking to push Birmingham next season, hoping that the takeover is the beginning of a new era.

7 Jon Dahl Tomasson - Blackburn Rovers

Tomasson has also completed his first season as manager of Blackburn Rovers, narrowly missing out on the play-offs on the Championship final day.

The Danish manager finished seventh in the Championship in his first season since arriving, winning 25 of his 55 games so far in the process.

6 Kieran McKenna - Ipswich Town

McKenna's stock as a manager is on the rise, considering the remarkable job he has done with Ipswich. He has won 44 of his 79 games in charge since arriving in December 2021.

The Northern Irishman won promotion by finishing second with the Tractor Boys during the 2022/23 season, and is about to embark on his first season at second tier level in his first job in management.

5 Steven Schumacher - Plymouth Argyle

Schumacher is another manager with an impressive CV, having not been a head coach for very long, and already securing a title win with Plymouth.

Initially, he was the assistant, but since being handed the full-time role in December 2021, the 39-year-old has gone from strength to strength and won 49 of his 84 games in charge.