It could be a summer of change at Birmingham City - with multiple loan signings returning to their parent club and a host of other squad members out of contract.

In the latter group is club captain Troy Deeney, who is coming to the end of the two-year deal that he signed when he joined his boyhood club after leaving Watford in 2021.

Should Birmingham City keep hold of Troy Deeney?

The 34-year-old has been a regular fixture for John Eustace this season, featuring 32 times in total, and is on course to finish the 2022/23 campaign as Blues' second-highest scorer with seven goals - three fewer than fellow centre-forward Scott Hogan.

FLW's fan pundit Tom Oxland believes the Championship club should keep Deeney for at least another year - for what he offers off the pitch as well as on it.

He explained: "I think we should keep Troy for another year because he's such a good leader, has so much experience, and has a huge impact and influence on the changing room.

"To be honest, I don't think we'd be doing as well as we are this season without him. Not just from a performance perspective but from a leadership aspect and just a general morale he brings around the place because he's so passionate about the club.

"He really prides himself on work ethic and that seems to rub off on everyone else so I think the longer he stays the better, to be honest."

What is Troy Deeney's stance on his Birmingham City future?

Speaking on Kammy and Ben’s Proper Football Podcast last month, the Blues skipper revealed that the club had offered him a new contract but that he was yet to make up his mind whether to stay put.

He said: "There's an offer there but I'm just seeing how it looks. It's not about the money. Is there a coaching role there? They want me to do coaching but the project has to be right.

"When I parted ways at Watford, there were options to go to Celtic, Middlesbrough, abroad or Birmingham.

"Birmingham was the least attractive in terms of what it was. And it wasn't everything that was sold at the start. But now I understand the dynamics of it.

"It's going to be more about time than money. It's a question of 'do you want to invest more time?' or do you go 'thanks, but no thanks' and move on to pastures new?"