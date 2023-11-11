Highlights Archie Gray's impressive performances at Leeds United have caught the attention of higher league sides like Liverpool, sparking rumors of a potential £40m transfer.

While a move to Anfield might be exciting, Gray's development as a player would benefit from regular playing time, which may not be guaranteed at Liverpool.

Other Premier League clubs like Everton and Crystal Palace could offer Gray more opportunities for first-team football and a quicker path to progress his career.

Archie Gray is having a fine season at Leeds United and is beginning to get a lot of attention from sides higher up the leagues.

The teenager has been a mainstay in the Leeds side this year - not bad for a 17-year-old - and in that time he has more than played his part in the Whites' positive opening few months to the campaign.

Indeed, according to the Daily Mail, the likes of Liverpool are now interested in the player, and a £40m transfer could be in the offing in the near future involving the youngster.

Who left Leeds United in the 2023 summer transfer window?

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

Would a move to Liverpool suit Gray?

A move to Anfield would excite any young player but, whenever such a deal is mooted, you have to wonder whether it would genuinely be the best thing for them in terms of their career.

Gray has a huge amount of talent and in the right environment he could become a top player.

In order to do so, though, he needs to be playing regularly, and it seems fair to assume that Liverpool wouldn't be starting him straight away.

He's not yet at the level to get into their first-team, and would be a few years away from doing so more than likely - years that could be spent playing more for Leeds and really honing his craft, or potentially with another Premier League team where the path to first-team football is a little shorter.

Of course, the Reds can still offer him plenty and could make him a hit - just like they're planning on doing with the likes of Harvey Elliott - but it is a switch that would carry obvious potential pitfalls.

Liverpool alternatives for Gray

Leeds obviously want to try and keep Gray for as long as possible but there is a chance he could leave for a Premier League side and, as per the Mail's report, both Everton and Crystal Palace are keen as well as Liverpool.

Both, then, could represent a chance for Gray to go to a side with a more direct route to first-team football in the Premier League.

Palace have shown they're more than willing to give EFL talent a chance from the off when they have signed them, with the likes of Ebere Eze and Michael Olise good recent examples, whilst at Everton there is a need for them to bring in some fresh young talent and build for the future.

A move to Liverpool might not initially be the best idea for Gray - but a move to the Premier League could still pay dividends in terms of his progression.