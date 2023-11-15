Highlights Despite a poor start, Watford's recent form has made them dark horses for the play-offs, worrying teams like Sunderland and West Brom.

Despite their poor start to the season, Watford's recent form has seen them become dark horses for the play-offs, which could leave the likes Sunderland, West Brom and Southampton in fear.

The Hornets made a particularly poor start to the season, with some even suggesting they may be outsiders for relegation, having only picked up two wins from their opening 11 games.

But their turnaround in form in recent weeks has been nothing short of sensational and Valerien Ismael's side could be play-off dark horses, if they continue to build on the momentum they've picked up.

Kickstarted by a 1-1 draw away at Cardiff City in early October, Watford have been on a six-game unbeaten streak.

Back-to-back late 1-0 wins against Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea followed up the draw against the Bluebirds before two more draws against Millwall and Huddersfield continued the unbeaten streak.

A morale-boosting 5-0 win against strugglers Rotherham United last week has the Hornets purring going into a busy period of the season, that has them facing some of the best teams the Championship has to offer.

In the upcoming weeks, Ismael's side will come up against the likes of Leicester City, Preston North End, Ipswich Town and Southampton.

All of which will likely be at the top end of the table come the end of the season.

What would've been a dreadful set of fixtures a few weeks ago now looks an exciting prospect for the in-form Watford, who could really set out their intentions for the season with a set of good results.

Their current form has them sat 13th in the table, just five points off 6th placed Sunderland and could have those in and around the Black Cats worried.

The Hornets outstanding form has to be credited to the work of Ismael, who's turned this struggling Watford side and turned them into a well-oiled side.

When he took over from Chris Wilder in the summer, he was joining a team that had massively underachieved the previous year, with Watford finishing 11th, despite being tipped for promotion at the start of the season, having just been relegated from the Premier League.

To add to the challenge for the new boss, Watford had just agreed to sell star players Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro.

But the club put their faith in the new manager during the transfer window, allowing him to bring in the players he wanted, to add to an already talented Watford side.

The likes of Jake Livermore and Mileta Rajovic have been revelations for Watford in recent weeks, proving to be strong signings made by the Hornets manager.

Combined with the likes of the in-form Yaser Asprilla, Edo Kayembe, Ken Sema and many others, the Hornets look a real threat under Ismael.

In not so typical Watford fashion, the club decided to double down on their faith in their new manager, offering Ismael a new contract in October, despite murmurs of another managerial sacking, that would've seen him become the 8th Watford manager to be sacked in just three years.