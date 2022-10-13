“The likes of Josh Benson, Mads Anderson” – Barnsley fan pundit speaks out over potential January transfer interest at Oakwell

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Barnsley are back in League One but with a new board and a new manager at the helm, the side are back to getting results on the field.

After a spectacular season only two years ago under Valerien Ismael, in which the side reached the Championship play-offs, it has been a downward spiral for the club since then.

They were swiftly dumped into the relegation zone in the second tier and had two managers come and go at Oakwell. Now, back in League One, they look rejuvenated under Michael Duff and want to kick on for another promotion now. Currently, the Tykes are sat in sixth place in the third tier and have certainly got their eye on a play-off spot at the very least.

However, things are still not completely rosy off the field. There are still some financial issues that they will need to sort out and Barnsley do not have the biggest budget in the world. Even in the Championship their finances were modest and in order to get the club back on the right track, some sales may have to be made as soon as the winter window.

That is what Football League World’s Barnsley fan pundit Joe Beardsall feels too, as he claimed that there is likely to be interest in some of their players from ‘higher up the divisions’ and he is expecting some bids to come in for some of the bigger names at Oakwell.

Speaking about the transfer window, he said:”With the contract situations of a few of our players and also the financial situation at Barnsley, I do fully expect that it’s going to be another difficult and challenging window in January. The likes of Josh Benson, Mads Anderson, there’s a few players in there that started the season pretty well and if they continue in the same vein until January, there will probably be some interest from higher up the divisions.

“So yeah, I expect it to be challenging. I think that we all knew it was going to be a challenging summer window. It was, but we did bring in some new talent which is good. I think that it’s going to be a challenging 12 to 18 months still for Barnsley. Obviously our league position suggests we’re going to do well this season at the moment but it’s still a very tough period on and off the pitch and we need to sort out the finances and move us forward again with the new board. So yeah, I expect there will be offers for some of our players.”

The Verdict

Barnsley have gone back to their best under Michael Duff in League One and they do have a good platform to build on now.

They have some talent in their ranks still despite some big names leaving in the summer and they are doing well in the third tier, climbing into the top six. If they can keep on this track, then they could be back in the Championship sooner rather than later.

However, they do have some financial issues to sort out and that could ultimately end up hindering them in the January transfer window. The side are flying right now and could really do with keeping most of the squad together in order to maintain this promotion push. The issue though is they are a side that does need to sell – and it means some of their most important players could be off in the winter window.

The Tykes then will need to be careful when the January window opens – and they will need to allow Michael Duff to bring in his own type of player and try and mould a play-off challenging squad.