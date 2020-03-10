The likely XI Jackett will field for Portsmouth’s clash against Fleetwood

Portsmouth are back in action this evening in League One, as they take on a Fleetwood side one place below them in the table at Fratton Park.

Pompey will be keen to bounce back from their weekend exploits, as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Peterborough United away from home – their third straight loss on the road in the league.

The result saw the side slip down the table to 6th place, and things do not get any easier this evening, as they come up against a Fleetwood side who have not lost in their last 11 league games, and are also on 59 points.

The Cod Army have also won six of their last eight.

However, Pompey will know that a win could see them move level on points with 2nd placed Rotherham.

It will be Pompey’s second game in four days, so we could see a handful of selection changes.

Here, we take a look at the likely XI that Kenny Jackett will field for this upcoming clash…

Jackett should stick with his usual 4-2-3-1 formation, but could make a total of four changes for this crucial game at home.

Alex Bass continues once again in goal, after another impressive showing against Peterborough. In total, he made eight saves during the course of that game.

The back four could see one change. Jack Whatmough drops to the bench, leaving the door open for James Bolton to come in at centre-half.

Ross McCrorie is likely to start at right-back, and Steve Seddon and Sean Raggett also keep their places in the side.

Christian Burgess remains suspended.

With Ben Close struggling with an ankle problem that was sustained last Saturday, Cameron McGeehan and Tom Naylor should partner up in defensive midfield.

Marcus Harness should also come in for Ryan Williams on the right-wing, with Andy Cannon also claiming a starting berth at number 10. Ronan Curtis continues on the left-hand side.

John Marquis is also likely to make way for Ellis Harrison, who is available for selection once again.