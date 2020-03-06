The likely Reading XI Bowen is set to field v Birmingham this weekend

Mark Bowen will be racking his brain ahead of this weekend’s Reading clash with Birmingham City, deciding who should start for The Royals.

Last weekend saw the Royals bounce back to winning ways after back-to-back defeats, comfortably beating relegation threatened Barnsley 2-0 at The Madejksi.

They may have been beaten in the FA Cup since by Sheffield United, but as long as they can maintain their form in the league, there are sure to be plenty of happy faces around Berkshire.

It will be far from easy, however, against a Birmingham side who have not lost any of their last ten Championship matches, although the last four have all been draws.

So, what sort of Reading side are we likely to see for this one?

Despite starting Matt Miazga in the heart of his defence against Sheffield United in midweek, it is highly likely that Bowen will bench him for this one.

The American has only recently returned from injury and chances are his fitness will need to be assessed ahead of this one too, so the likely who is that it will be Liam Moore and Michael Morrison who continue in the centre-back roles.

Completing Rafael’s protection will be Omar Richards on the left and Andy Yiadom on the right. Much like Miazaga, Jordan Obita is likely to be rested for this one following his midweek excersions.

Andy Rinomhota will be the more defensive presence in a midfield duo with John Swift partnering him, looking to launch attacks with his clever passing.

With Swift maintaining his deeper position, it will likely give Michael Olise the chance to continue on the wing, with Ovie Ejaria slotting into attacking midfield and Yakou Meite on the right.

George Puscas took his tally for the season to 11 against Sheffield United so it is very hard to see him being dropped for this one, even if he did play 120 minutes in midweek.