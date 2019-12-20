The likely Luton XI that Jones will field against Swansea

Luton Town return to action this Saturday after two tough away games, and will be looking to get back to winning ways as Swansea make the trip to Kenilworth Road.

It will be the first meeting between the sides since February 2008, back when both teams were plying their trade in League One.

Luton have lost their last two games in the Championship, and will know that a win could move them five points clear of the relegation zone if both Stoke and Wigan succumb to defeats.

The Hatters are also back in front of their own fans, and have won four times at home this season, including their last two at Kenilworth Road.

Swansea will be a difficult test for Luton, as Steve Cooper’s side have a fantastic record away from home – only losing once in ten games on their travels.

Here is the likely XI that Luton boss Graeme Jones will field against Swansea this Saturday…

Graeme Jones is likely to make three changes from the 2-1 defeat to Preston North End at Deepdale last Saturday.

Luton should go back to their default formation of a 4-1-2-1-2, after setting up with a 4-2-3-1 against Preston to nullify the opposition.

The Hatters are back in front of their own fans on Saturday, and will want to be on the front foot against Swansea.

James Shea should continue in goal for the Hatters, after saving Paul Gallagher’s penalty against Preston North End last time out.

The back four should remain unchanged from last Saturday’s 2-1 loss, with James Bree continuing at left-back. Dan Potts remains a doubt with a groin problem.

Martin Cranie should be available for Luton on Saturday, but is unlikely to start.

With the diamond formation making a return, Jacob Butterfield is likely to make way for Andrew Shinnie in central midfield, with Ryan Tunnicliffe returning to the side after dropping to the bench against Preston. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu keeps his place at the base of the midfield.

Luke Berry is poised to keep his spot in the No.10 role after starting the last two games for Luton Town in Izzy Brown’s absence.

The change of shape means Callum McManaman should drop to the bench alongside Kazenga LuaLua, who both started in the last fixture on either wing.

Harry Cornick returns up front alongside James Collins to complete the lineup for the Hatters.