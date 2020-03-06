The likely Fulham XI Parker is set to field v Bristol City this weekend

Fulham travel to Bristol City in the Championship tomorrow.

Scott Parker’s side will look for a third win in-a-row after winning their last two to nil. It’s boosted them back up to 3rd-place in the Championship table after a run of three without a win, and face a Bristol City side who’ve not won in four.

Here we take a look at the starting line-up we expect Parker to field:

Expect a familiar 4-3-3 formation from Fulham, with Marek Rodak in goal. Joe Bryan is set to miss out tomorrow with a hamstring injury, so Cyrus Christie will likely fill in at left-back.

Tim Ream will partner Michael Hector in the middle, with Dennis Odoi on the right.

Parker has favoured Harry Arter in the anchoring midfield role of late, but Kevin McDonald seems to be the preferred choice of the fans. It’s hard to know who he’ll select of the two tomorrow – McDonald’s steadier head should just tip it.

Either side of McDonald will be Tom Cairney on the left, with Bobby Reid on the right – he’s set to face his former, and hometown team at Ashton Gate.

Up-front, Aleksandar Mitrovic will no doubt keep his place in the middle of the three, with Ivan Cavaleiro to his right.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Fulham quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 13th December 1996 - Košice, Slovakia Marek Rodak Aleksandar Mitrovic Tyrese Francois Aboubakar Kamara

The left-wing has a number of possibilities, but given Aboubakar Kamara’s recent substitute appearances, expect him to beat fellow Frenchman Anthony Knockaert to the starting line-up.

Fulham boast the better form of the two. Both managers have come under the spotlight since the turn of the year, and both teams could yet lose out on a spot in the top-six come May.