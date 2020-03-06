The likely Charlton XI Bowyer is set to field v Middlesbrough this weekend

Lee Bowyer will have plenty of tough decisions to make this weekend with his Charlton Athletic side now facing a serious relegation scrap.

Last weekend’s 4-0 hammering at the hands of Huddersfield Town saw them move to within two points of the relegation zone and they face another struggler this time around in the form of Middlesbrough.

Jonathan Woodgate’s men currently occupy the final place in the relegation zone, although they will know that a win at The Valley will see them jump above their opponents.

Nerves are really starting to rattle around The Addicks with four losses in their last six matches and no goals in their last two, so there is a real sense that this is a must win for Bowyer and his side.

So, with this clash arguably their biggest of the season, what sort of side can we expect the Londoners to put out?

It is at the back where Bowyer will be most limited this weekend.

Tom Lockyer will serve the second match of his suspension whilst Naby Sarr will miss out with a calf injury, likely leaving the same back four that started against Huddersfield protecting Dillon Phillips again.

Never an idea situation when you have just been hammered 4-0.

But there is no doubt that having Darren Pratley available again will cheer Bowyer up no end. The midfielder has missed the last five matches after suffering with back spasms, so he will almost certainly go straight back into the starting XI.

After failing to score in their last two matches, however, expect a bit of a change in the rest of the midfield. Josh Cullen will of course start again but Jonny Williams is likely to return to the XI.

Aiden McGeady and Erhun Oztumer both failed to create any sort of spark against The Terriers and going back to what worked so well at the beginning of the season could be his best shout.

George Lapslie is likely to retain his place on the right-hand side of the diamond with precious few players a available who are used to playing that role.

Andre Green led the line alongside Lyle Taylor last time out but positivity has to be the way for Charlton this time out and that will likely see Macauley Bonne replace the Villa loanee.