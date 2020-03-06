The likely Brentford XI Frank is set to field v Sheffield Wednesday this weekend

Brentford host Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship this weekend.

Thomas Frank, fresh from his award-winning night at the London Football Awards, will look to end his side’s five game winless run at home to Wednesday tomorrow.

The Bees have slipped up in their race for promotion and have drawn four of their last five, losing to Luton Town in the midst of that.

But they host a Wednesday side who’ve dropped right down the table in recent weeks – they’ve won just one of their last nine in the league – and who lost to Manchester City in the FA Cup in midweek.

Here we take a look at the starting line-up we expect Frank to field tomorrow:

Brentford are to be without Pontus Jansson tomorrow, so expect a back-four of Rico Henry on the left with Henrik Dalsgaard on the right, and Ethan Pinnock in the middle alongside 20-year-old Luka Racic – Racic made only his fourth appearance of the season against Cardiff City last time out, and scored his first goal for the club.

David Raya will start in goal.

In what’ll be a familiar 4-3-3 formation for Brentford, expect Christian Norgaard to sit in-front of the defence, with Emiliano Marcondes on the right and Shandon Baptiste on the left.

Josh Dasilva has started the last three in midfield, but expect Frank to make use of new signing Baptiste tomorrow with four games to play in the next two weeks.

Frank won’t be rotating his front-three though – Said Benrahma, Ollie Watkins and Bryan Mbeumo will start from left to right, and the BMW will be looking to get Brentford back on track with a win tomorrow.

Only nine points separate 12th-place Wednesday from Brentford. The whole Championship table remains tight, and if Brentford’s current form continues for much longer then their promotion hopes will soon go out the window.