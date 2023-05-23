They may have won promotion back to the Premier League recently, but Sheffield United right now seemingly won't have a big war-chest to bolster their squad with for the 2023-24 season with Prince Abdullah keen to sell the South Yorkshire club.

Soon though, head coach Paul Heckingbottom will have to get some new players through the door before pre-season begins in July, meaning there needs to be some closure into who will be running the club in the short and long-term.

Right now, United can't really afford to let many players go whilst their ownership situation is uncertain, but once that becomes a bit clearer then one player you'd expect to be allowed to depart temporarily is young striker William Osula.

What is William Osula's situation at Sheffield United?

Having made his senior debut for the Blades last March and going on to make a further four outings in the Championship before the end of the 2021-22 season, the decision was made to let Osula join Derby County on loan in September 2022.

The Dane played 21 times for the Rams and scored five goals - albeit three of those came against non-league Torquay United in the FA Cup - and with Osula rarely starting in the league under Paul Warne and coupled with United's transfer embargo, the forward was recalled to Bramall Lane in January.

He appeared just twice for United before the season finished and with the expectancy of another loan departure this summer, Bristol Rovers of League One are believed to have already thrown their hat into the ring for the 19-year-old's services, but many other clubs are expected to be interested as well.

What does Carlton Palmer think Sheffield United should do with William Osula?

Ex-England international Carlton Palmer believes that United should and will let Osula depart on loan once again at some point before the transfer deadline on September 1, with the likelihood of game-time in the Premier League extremely slim.

"Sheffield United and Paul Heckingbottom have said they're going to wait and see how recruitment goes this summer and how pre-season goes before making any decisions on William Osula on his future," Palmer told Football League World.

"The likelihood is they will send him out on loan to gain valuable experience and game-time.

"He was enjoying a fine spell at Derby County, scoring five goals, only to be recalled due to the transfer embargo the club was placed under."