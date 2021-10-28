‘The lift it would give the club to beat Newcastle to this signing’ – Leeds monitoring 8-goal EFL midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Reading midfielder John Swift is on Leeds United’s radar after his impressive start to the 2021/22 campaign, according to the Sheffield Star.

The report claims that Brentford and Newcastle United are also keen on the Royals talisman, who has scored eight times and provided six assists this term.

But would he be a good signing for the Whites? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

Looking at the table now and how Leeds have performed on the whole, it’s maybe safe to assume that they need to add in January.

If you begin to breakdown performances, too, they are struggling to create chances like they have done in the previous three seasons under Marcelo Bielsa.

Swift’s arrival would bolster their creative options in the side. He’s been on fire in the Championship for a long time and would, undoubtedly, deserve the opportunity to step up into the Premier League.

The issue Leeds have with any signing is them adapting to Bielsa’s way of training and playing. It takes time and Swift would have to mix that with adapting to a much tougher division.

He’s a good player, though, and I’m sure he’d have an impact in the Premier League over time.

Leeds fans would be excited to see him arrive, even though it feels a touch unlikely given the way they’ve worked under Bielsa.

Billy Mulley

John Swift is proving to be the talismanic figure that Reading have needed since Yakou Meite and Lucas Joao have been forced to sit on the sidelines through injury, and Michael olives move to the Premier League.

Swift has stepped up admirably within a Reading side who have struggled in stages.

The midfielder’s technical ability, intelligence, and vision, have all combined to make him an untouchable player at times already this year, and it will be no surprise to see him continue in this way.

Swift deserves a shot at the Premier League, and a move to Leeds is probably one of the better top-tier moves he could hope for.

If recruited by Leeds, then he would benefit from the pace and athleticism of players like Dan James, Jack Harrison, and Raphinha.

Toby Wilding

This does look as though it could be a very good signing for Leeds if they can make it happen.

The Whites never signed any midfield cover for Kalvin Phillips during the summer window, something which now seems to be costing them, so the addition of another option in the centre of the park such as Swift would certainly be useful.

Indeed, the attacking outlet that Swift can offer from midfield, both in terms of finishing and creating chances would also be particularly welcome, given they do seem to be relying on a small handful of players for that at the minute.

Add in the lift it would give the club to beat Newcastle to this signing – given the funds the Magpies now have available – and this looks like it could be something of a coup that would be well worth pursuing for those in charge at Elland Road.