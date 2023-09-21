Highlights Millwall's dominant 3-0 victory against Rotherham United has relieved some pressure on Gary Rowett, but he still needs to prove himself as the right coach for the club.

Millwall's midweek game against Rotherham United at The Den felt like an important one for Gary Rowett, with pressure building and the Lions 18th after a disappointing start to the new campaign.

Rowett got the victory he needed as his side brushed the Millers aside in a dominant 3-0 victory courtesy of goals from Ryan Longman, Zian Flemming, and Tom Bradshaw.

Things feel a bit brighter in South Bermondsey, now just two points off the top six as a result, but there are tougher tests to come and the Millwall boss still has a way to go to convince supporters that he's the right coach to take the club forward.

Rowett spoke after the game of the importance of building on Wednesday's game, of taking that performance forward with them to Saturday at West Bromwich Albion and beyond.

Among the key positives from the Rotherham win were the goals for Flemming and Bradshaw, their two key attackers from last term that have endured slow starts to the new campaign, but it was the performance of Casper De Norre that really caught the eye.

Indeed, the 26-year-old bossed the midfield and showed that Rowett has to be building around in the engine room moving forward.

Casper De Norre performance v Rotherham United

The Belgian joined from OH Leuven in the summer in a multi-million-pound deal and has been in and out of the team in the early weeks of his Millwall career, featuring four times, but Wednesday was surely his best performance to date.

Rowett opted to bench Billy Mitchell and play De Norre in holding midfield instead with Allan Campbell a little further forward and Flemming in the number 10 role as he looked to take advantage of their expected ascendancy against the Millers.

The summer arrival thrived in a deeper role - pulling the strings for the hosts. He took 65 touches, completed 84% of his 58 passes, including nine of his 11 long balls, and made one key pass (Sofascore).

With him dictating play in the centre of the park, it's no coincidence that Flemming was able to take up more dangerous areas than he has in other games this season and find the net for the first time in 2023/24.

Defensively, he helped Millwall suffocate the visitors - winning three of his four ground duels and three of three in the air as well as making one tackle.

The Championship club celebrated the 'Deptford De Bruyne' after the game but last night he looked more like a 'Bermondsey Busquets'.

What can Gary Rowett learn from the West Brom win?

Speaking to FLW after the Rotherham game, Rowett hailed De Norre's performance.

He said: "Billy [Mitchell] missed out. I just thought it was a game to add a little bit more attacking quality and that meant the gamble really was to sit Casper a bit deeper, rather than Billy, and see if he can get on the ball a bit more.

"I thought he was excellent in that respect. I thought he dictated the pace and the tempo for us with his switches of play and his ability to build possession. We've got good options in there, haven't we?"

There are bigger tests to come for Millwall and for Rowett but the Lions boss needs to use Wednesday night's performance as a springboard and building his midfield around the Belgian moving forward is a way of doing that.

That doesn't mean being ultra-aggressive or that Mitchell has to remain benched but De Norre should be kept in that pivot role and given the opportunity to control games.

There are some matches, like Saturday's trip to face West Brom at The Hawthorns, that will require a more conservative approach but that can come in the form of Mitchell replacing Campbell to add more defensive energy and tenacity.

What's important now is that De Norre is allowed to continue in that holding role, which brought the best out of him and his team against the Millers.