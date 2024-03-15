Highlights Leicester City may need to sell key players to balance finances post financial rule breaches.

Leicester City are going to have to balance the books this summer, meaning they could be forced to sell key players.

It's not an ideal situation for the Foxes, who lost key assets last year after selling James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Timothy Castagne for a combined estimated fee of £91m.

More departures are looking highly likely come May after it was last week confirmed that the club could be in trouble with regard to financial breaches of the Premier League's financial rules in the 2022/23 season, as per The Telegraph.

After that particular campaign, they were relegated from the top flight back down to the Championship for the first time in nine years.

During that time, they had a really successful spell – notably winning the Premier League in 2015/16 and the FA Cup in 2020/21.

The good times could be returning to the King Power Stadium as Leicester are in pole position for promotion back to the top flight, and are in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

But returning those good times will be more difficult if they're forced to sell key players.

Here are players who Enzo Maresca's side could get a fee for this summer.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

After losing top class midfielders in the shape of Maddison and Youri Tielemans last summer, Dewsbury-Hall had big shoes to fill.

But playing in midfield alongside Harry Winks, he's really stepped up to the plate.

Dewsbury-Hall, who came through at Leicester, has proved to be an able replacement for Maddison.

There's no doubt that Maresca will want to not just keep hold of him, but build the team around him should they be playing in the Premier League next season.

This might not prove to be the case though, as Brighton and Brentford were linked with the midfielder back in January.

Out of all the players they have, Leicester could get the biggest fee for Dewsbury-Hall, meaning they could be forced to cash in.

Harry Souttar

After proving himself as a solid centre-back for Stoke City during the 2020/21 season and the first half of the next campaign, Souttar was excellent for Australia at the World Cup in Qatar.

He earned a lot of praise for his performances, most notably from pundits Danny Murphy and Chris Sutton following the Socceroos' 1-0 win over Tunisia.

Souttar was immense again in a 1-0 win over Denmark, and gave a respectable account of himself in the 2-1 defeat against Argentina in the round of 16.

Harry Souttar statistics for Australia at the 2022 World Cup (via WhoScored.com) Minutes played Clean sheets Aerial duels won Tackles Interceptions Pass success (%) 360 2 14 4 6 80

Such performances led to Leicester snapping him up from Stoke in January 2023.

Since his move to the King Power Stadium, he's struggled to stake a claim and to be in the starting XI. In fact, just four appearances all season for Souttar could lead to him considering his future this summer.

He may even have the 2026 World Cup on his mind, as he will want to be playing regular football in order to be picked for the tournament.

Patson Daka

Patson Daka isn't in an easy position at Leicester with Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho competing with him for a place.

The Zambian striker had a respectable first season at the King Power Stadium, scoring 11 goals in 38 games. But he has only managed 11 goals in 51 games since.

This season, he hasn't played as many minutes as Vardy or Iheanacho – both of whom are out of contract this summer.

That means Daka could get more game time, but he could also welcome a new challenge.

He was ready to for it last summer after being linked with a proposed move to Bournemouth that didn't end up materialising.

It could be that Maresca looks for an attacking rebuild. Vardy could well be handed a contract extension, but Daka doesn't appear to be a favourite of his.

For this reason, Leicester could cash in with two years left on his contract beyond this year.

Boubakary Soumaré

Boubakary Soumaré was a key player for Lille when they pipped Paris Saint-Germain to the Ligue 1 title in 2020/21.

Leicester signed the highly sought after French midfielder for around £17m that summer, and he got plenty of game time in the Premier League between 2021 and 2023.

However, last went to Sevilla, initially on loan with the option to buy him. This deal still stands, but recently Spanish outlet ABC Sevilla reported that they're unable to match the figure initially agreed.

Sevilla are struggling financially, so much so that they listed every player for transfer last summer after winning the Europa League.

Whether they sign Soumaré remains to be seen, but even if Sevilla don't somebody surely will as he's played well in La Liga this term.

With his contract running up until 2026, Leicester will be able to sell him for a fee this summer.