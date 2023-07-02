With Leicester City looking for as quick a rebuild as possible under new head-coach Enzo Maresca, the dressing room will need a quick turnaround in performance and dynamics if they are to be a front-runner in next season's promotion race.

Despite many high-profile departures that are already or waiting to be confirmed, there are a number of players which Maresca inherits that severely underperformed in the Premier League last season.

Here are three of those players who need to prove their worth next season if they are to challenge for an instant promotion back to the Premier League.

Harry Souttar

The Australian is one of a handful of players under contract at the King Power Stadium going into next season who have recent experience of playing in the Sky Bet Championship, having only made the move across the Midlands from Stoke City in the January transfer window.

Despite joining a club which since his arrival kept one league clean sheet since the 12th November last year, his prior performances at Championship level should give Leicester fans encouragement.

During his spell at Stoke, Souttar was named player of the month just weeks after making his debut for the club in 2020 and was able to maintain his performance levels across his tenure. It was these stellar defensive performances, such as being part of a defence which conceded only 19 goals in 17 games before a long-term layoff which began interest from outsiders.

Maresca will be hoping Souttar is able to use his previous experience at this level to make Leicester a hard to beat outfit, but will look to improve his aerial threat at the other end of the park.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

As James Maddison's transfer to Spurs has now been confirmed, one ideal replacement to fill his void is in the form of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Due to the 24-year-old having such a lengthy contract which expires in 2027, the Foxes will see him as an asset and will look to utilise his skill set when bringing creativity and energy into midfield areas.

The midfielder also has previous experience at this level, winning Luton Town's player of the season award in the 2020/21 campaign, and has since added extra levels to his game after becoming a top-flight regular under Brendan Rodgers and Dean Smith.

If Maresca opts to operate with a 4-3-3 system next season, having a player of this calibre could prove vital in games where Leicester will be expected to dominate opponents due to expectation levels.

Jamie Vardy

As no clubs have made a real claim to acquire the services of Jamie Vardy over the summer, his experience could prove to be vital, and Enzo Maresca has already made it clear he wants the forward to play an important role in the upcoming season.

As shown in recent Championship seasons, the benefit to having an experienced striker even if they aren't to feature in every game can go a long way to success, such as Teemu Puuki who's goals fired Norwich to the title on two occasions.

With the 36-year-old only having one year left on his contract, it is paramount that the Foxes are able to play to his strength and improve on a poor showing by his standards last season, only managing six goals. Competition from the likes of Patson Daka if he is also to stick around following relegation give the Foxes arguably the most threatening and dynamic attacks in the league.

Despite the well-documented transformation of the East Midlands club since Vardy's arrival from Fleetwood Town, he more than proved his capabilities at this level when helping Leicester win the Championship title in 2013/14, scoring sixteen times in 37 appearances. Leicester's supporters will be hoping of a similar, if not greater tally next season.