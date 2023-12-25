Highlights Leicester City's success in the Championship has attracted interest from high-profile clubs, potentially leading to player departures in the upcoming transfer window.

Barcelona has shown interest in midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, who has excelled in both the Championship and Premier League.

Goalkeeper Daniel Iversen, who has lacked game-time this season, may push for an exit from Leicester City, making him a valuable asset for the club.

Following a somewhat surprising relegation from the top-flight last campaign, Leicester City have lived up to their status as promotion favourites, and the Premier League quality of players such as Wilfred Ndidi, Ricardo Pereira, and former Tottenham man Harry Winks has really shone through.

Barring an unexpected collapse, the Foxes are set to make their Premier League return, and seem on course to win their second Championship title in a decade, having lifted the second-tier trophy in 2014, before going on to win the Premier League in 2016.

On the whole, all is well for the high-flying Foxes, but success does not come without its challenging bi-products, such as higher-profile clubs sniffing around at key players, and those who lack game-time becoming potentially unhappy.

With this in mind, the King Power Stadium will not be without its departures this upcoming January transfer window, so Enzo Maresca and co will be bracing themselves for some potentially big changes in the East Midlands.

Barcelona interest in Ndidi will not go away

One of the players who may depart Maresca's side, against the Foxes' will is holding midfielder and Nigeria international Ndidi, who can make a genuine claim that he is the Championship's best midfielder, after finding a creative side to his game which was arguably lacking in the Premier League.

Furthermore, the ace was one of the best holding midfielders in recent years in the top-flight, especially when the Foxes finished fifth in two consecutive seasons in 2019/20 and in the 2020/21 season, in which the side, then managed by Brendan Rogers, won the FA Cup.

Barca are far from favourites to lift the La Liga title this campaign courtesy of the way in which Jude Bellingham has become a goal-scoring sensation, and has revitalised Real Madrid's league winning credentials.

This season's surprise package Girona's ability to lift the La Liga trophy cannot be discounted either, as the Catalonian outfit have already defeated Barca this campaign, and face fellow challengers Atletico Madrid in early January.

La Blaugrana therefore need all the help they can get, and the signing of Ndidi could help strengthen a team who are not the indestructible force they once were in years gone by, with Xavi looking under some pressure for the first time in his tenure as Barca boss.

Lack of game-time could lead to Daniel Iversen exit

In the form of number one choice Mads Hermansen, the Foxes arguably boast the second tier's best goalkeeper, whilst Maresca also has what is probably the best roster of keepers in the Championship, with Alex Smithies, Danny Ward and Daniel Iversen to choose from as back-up to Hermansen.

Last campaign, Iversen would have been relatively content with 12 Premier League starts, whereas this season the Danishman has not registered a single appearance in any competition, and at the aged just 26, the former Preston loanee is perhaps more likely to push for an exit than Ward or Smithies, aged 30 and 33 respectively, which also makes Iversen more of a sell-able asset for the Foxes.

It could be argued that for the sake of a player who is midway through his career, the Foxes should sell Iversen for his own good, and he is unlikely to have a lack of suitors having made top-flight appearances so recently.