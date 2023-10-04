Highlights Leeds United secured promotion from League One in dramatic fashion with a 2-1 win, despite being down to 10 men and falling behind.

On a dramatic final day of the 2009/10 season, Leeds United would secure their promotion from League One.

Pundits and fans alike would not have expected the Yorkshire side to secure the win they needed to be promoted to the Championship following a red card to Max Gradel in the first half, then falling behind to Bristol Rovers early in the second half.

However, the team would band together, and against all the odds, they would win 2-1, with Jonny Howson stepping off the bench to equalise and Jermaine Beckford striking the winner in his final game for the club.

But where are the players from that momentous day? Here at Football League World, we have explored this question with a focus on the starting XI.

Shane Higgs

The goalkeeper was an important part of the team as they achieved promotion.

Shane Higgs would leave the club after one season back in the Championship, joining Northampton Town. Higgs retired from football in 2012 at Northampton and has seemingly taken a step away from football.

Andrew Hughes

Andrew Hughes lined up in defence that day, but his Leeds career wouldn't go on forever.

Hughes would then play for Charlton Athletic following his stint at the Iron before joining Bolton Wanderers, where he would see out the rest of his playing career.

Hughes has got into coaching and is currently employed in this role at Norwich City.

Neill Collins

Neill Collins started at centre back as they defeated the Pirates that day to secure their promotion from League One, while he was on loan from Preston North End.

The Scot is now the head coach of Barnsley, having been appointed on July 6, 2023, following a spell in charge of the Tampa Bay Rowdies, a club he became manager of upon his retirement.

Leigh Bromby

The defensive partner for Collins that day, Leigh Bromby, would see out the rest of his career at Leeds United, retiring in 2013.

Bromby began work as a coach at Leeds upon retirement before joining Huddersfield Town, where his last position was Head of Football Operations, before leaving the club in June 2023.

Shane Lowry

The left-back on that day was Shane Lowry, who was on loan from Aston Villa and would not join Leeds for their return to the Championship.

The former underage Irish international is currently still playing football as he applies his trade in the Malaysia Super League for the club Johor Darul Ta'zim.

Neil Kilkenny

A key figure throughout his time at Leeds, he left the club following one season back in the Championship.

The Australian international was recently playing football for A-League side Western United until July 2023, but has since been released and is looking for his next club.

Michael Doyle

Another player that was at Leeds on loan that season and one that did not return for the Championship campaign.

Michael Doyle would retire following the 2021/22 season while at Notts County, moving into coaching.

The former Irish international is currently an assistant coach at Forest Green Rovers.

Bradley Johnson

Bradley Johnson featured for the Yorkshire club in their Championship campaign before leaving to join Norwich City.

Since leaving the Canaries, he has jumped around a few clubs, but he is currently employed as a player-manager for Derby County U21s, signing in July 2023.

Max Gradel

Max Gradel would be sent off that day, but he was still signed by the Whites following his loan spell as they prepared for the Championship campaign.

The Ivorian international is currently playing for Turkish Süper Lig club Gaziantep.

Luciano Becchio

Luciano Becchio, a fan favourite at Leeds, would be an integral part of the club during his time in Yorkshire.

However, he would depart the club to join Norwich in 2013. The Argentine would retire in 2017 in Spain and has turned to coaching as he continues this career currently at Atlético Baleares in Segunda Division B.

Jermaine Beckford

Jermaine Beckford would score the winning goal to guarantee promotion that day, and it would be the last thing he would do for Leeds before joining Everton.

Beckford would never achieve the performances he did at Leeds for the rest of his career until he retired with Bury in 2019.

Since then, he has now gotten into punditry, working with the likes of ITV, BBC, and Sky.