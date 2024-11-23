Leeds United, led by Daniel Farke, began the 2024/25 Championship season with high ambitions. However, there are certain players who are unlikely to feature in his plans, either in the short or long-term.

Farke, a two-time promotion winner, has been tasked with restoring Leeds' Premier League status following a disappointing end to last season, which saw them fall short in the play-off final. Securing promotion is always the priority for the Whites in the Championship, but after finishing third with an impressive 90 points last season and narrowly missing out on automatic promotion, it feels even more urgent.

A squad overhaul was inevitable, with high-profile departures like Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter, and Archie Gray leaving for Premier League opportunities. However, optimism remains high as Leeds look to push for promotion again. Part of that optimism stems from the quality of their squad, which is widely considered among the favourites for automatic promotion.

Leeds United - 2024/25 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Isaac Schmidt FC St. Gallen Permanent Ao Tanaka Fortuna Düsseldorf Permanent Manor Solomon Tottenham Hotspur Loan Largie Ramazani UD Almeria Permanent Jayden Bogle Sheffield United Permanent Joe Rothwell AFC Bournemouth Loan (option to buy) Alex Cairns Salford City Permanent Joe Rodon Tottenham Hotspur Permanent Josuha Guilavogui Unattached Permanent

The club has recruited smartly, with key players like Ethan Ampadu, Pascal Struijk, and Willy Gnonto likely to play pivotal roles this season, while summer signings such as Largie Ramazani and Ao Tanaka have also strengthened the team significantly in crucial areas as well.

However, some players find themselves too far down the pecking order and are likely to be eager to secure regular senior football elsewhere if they struggle to break into Farke's plans consistently. Not every squad member can play a significant role, especially if they're viewed primarily as backup or squad depth.

Here, we look at several players who are most likely to seek an exit in the January transfer window, whether on loan or permanently, to find more game time and a fresh start away from Leeds.

Joe Gelhardt

After initially joining Leeds' U-21 team from Wigan Athletic, there was plenty of excitement around Joe Gelhardt, who may have expected a larger role following the club's relegation. With limited game time last season and his position on the fringes of the first team, Gelhardt could be seeking a fresh start this January rather than continuing to linger in Leeds' reserves.

Had the club secured promotion through the Championship play-offs, his exit would likely have been accelerated. The 22-year-old was pushed out of Farke’s plans last term, and it’s understandable if he feels frustrated by his lack of opportunities. Gelhardt’s long-term future in West Yorkshire is uncertain, as his development has stalled over the last few seasons now.

However, he still shows promise, and Leeds may consider sending him out on loan to get his career back on track, with the potential to reintegrate him into the squad for 2025/26. Alternatively, a strong loan spell could boost his transfer value if the club opts to sell.

Although Gelhardt offers versatility, as he is able to play on the right flank or as a second striker/attacking midfielder, he remains low in the pecking order due to Leeds' depth in attack.

At this stage, regular football is crucial for his development, which has stagnated in recent years. He now faces a pivotal decision in his career, especially as he struggles to secure a consistent place in matchday squads, let alone get regular minutes off the bench.

Max Wober

Max Wöber has been reintegrated into Farke's plans at Leeds, but his future for the remainder of the 2024/25 season largely depends on his game time between now and January, especially after struggling with injuries earlier this season and only just returning to full fitness recently.

Even if he's not a regular starter, Wöber is a valuable squad option when fit. The Austrian international’s reputation remains strong after a decent loan spell in the Bundesliga last season, and he could attract permanent interest from a top-flight club by January. While no offers have materialised yet, Wöber should still be a saleable asset for Leeds, despite being behind Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon in the pecking order.

If he features regularly and performs well, he could provide important depth, but a lack of consistent football may lead him to seek a move in January. Wöber's future hinges on whether he's content with a bit-part role, especially given his long injury layoff and the added competition from Josuha Guilavogui's arrival for a spot in the heart of the defence, with the Frenchman providing cover in midfield and at the back.

Patrick Bamford

It’s unlikely that Leeds will sanction deals for two forward players without at least one coming in, and it’s also possible that only one of Patrick Bamford or Gelhardt will be allowed to leave the club at all in January, irrespective of incomings.

Banford's place in the pecking order is clearly not what it once was, despite an impressive few months during the team’s good run last season from January until March.

In that period, he has proved that his type of profile is perhaps the most well-suited to Farke’s system. However, Mateo Joseph has evidently overtaken him in that respect now, and Joel Piroe continues to pick up the regular minutes as a starting striker as well.

Bamford’s injury issues have left him in a strange situation for the first time in his Leeds career. He may wish to pursue a new challenge at some stage, with some reports stating that his time at Leeds is soon coming to an end.

Football Insider claim that Bamford is planning to depart Elland Road next summer after growing increasingly frustrated with his lack of game time, but a move could materialise sooner.

Last season he scored just eight goals in 33 Championship appearances, and the days are long behind him of scoring regularly in the top-flight. That said, he has been a good servant to the Whites over the years since joining from Middlesbrough in 2018 and was particularly effective during the 2020/21 Premier League season, in which he scored 17 goals in 38 outings.