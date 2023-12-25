Highlights Leeds United has no interest in selling their best players during the January transfer window.

Leeds United are flying high in the Championship under Daniel Farke, but there are plenty of players who are hardly featuring and likely to be playing first-team football elsewhere in January.

Farke has revealed that the Whites have no interest in selling their best players during the January transfer window, making this admission to Leeds Live. Therefore, the likes of Willy Gnonto are likely to be retained.

It also hints that players such as Junior Firpo are also more likely than not to remain in West Yorkshire, in spite of injuries keeping him out of action, he is still seen as a first-team figure.

Leeds had a frantic summer window, with plenty of incomings to offset the losses of many players on loan, in part due to clauses in their contracts. Farke and co. may be hoping for somewhat of a less chaotic January this time around.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

Questions have been asked this week of the chances that Leeds might sanction exits for other fringe players lacking regular action, after letting Sam Greenwood go on loan to Middlesbrough during the summer.

Joe Gelhardt and Charlie Cresswell are the two standout players in that regard, having barely featured in recent months.

However, when asked about this in his pre-Sunderland press conference, Farke said (via the Yorkshire Evening Post): "No, because you can’t be successful in the league with just 11 players who are in the starting lineups. You need the whole group and I also don’t differ between players who are in the starting lineup or sometimes on the bench.

"Quite often you have different periods in the season. There are players who are involved in the first ten games in the starting lineup and at the moment sometimes they are just on the bench or sometimes they just don’t make it to the game day squad.

"The momentum changes that quickly and obviously during this moment when you are playing everything is okay and then when sometimes you are just on the bench and not in the gameday squad then you are not that happy and want to play again. That’s quite normal.

"But if we allow each and every player to leave then more or less you have to go with XI players and, no, all the players, we are fully convinced will stay with us, at least we want them to stay with us."

Who are some of the players more likely to depart in the coming weeks with January on the horizon? Here, we take a look at all of those whose immediate future lies away from Elland Road.

Leo Hjelde

Hjelde spent the second-half of last season on loan in the second-tier and developed well but is struggling to get a kick at the moment. The ex-Rotherham United loanee is one that many would get a chance under Farke, and perhaps just squandered his opportunity when he was hauled off at the break in their 2-2 draw at home to Cardiff City on the opening day.

A loan is likely to be in the offing once more for the Leeds youngster.

Darko Gyabi

It feels almost inevitable that Gyabi will be moved on, at least on a temporary basis, come the time the window opens. He's rarely featured at all for the West Yorkshire outfit after joining in an exciting capture from Manchester City last summer, and was a wanted man ahead of the dying embers of the transfer window as potential moves to Fleetwood Town and Valenciennes were mooted.

First-team football and senior experience is what Gyabi requires at this moment in time.

Lewis Bate

Another player who has been loaned out by Leeds and in need of another move away from Elland Road is the 21-year-old midfielder. Since his arrival from Chelsea in 2021, Bate has played just five senior games for the Whites, with the majority of his action coming at U-21 level in their development squad.

After a loan to Oxford United last season, his career has taken a step backwards, and another departure is best for all involved, be that temporarily or on a permanent basis.

Ian Poveda

The diminutive playmaker is yet to really meet the expectations that arose following his promising switch from Manchester City almost four years ago. Poveda has failed to rip up any trees on loan with Blackburn Rovers and then Blackpool in the Championship in previous loan spells. Like Bate, his contract is up in June, and although he has been on the fringes of Farke's squad at times.

He realistically needs to leave permanently or on loan to find a home and regular first-team football elsewhere.