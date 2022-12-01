The Leeds United and current QPR player who has seen his market value drop by 50% – But why?

Queens Park Rangers are heading into a new cycle in the Championship as they look to replace Mick Beale, who has left the play-off hopefuls in favour of a return to Rangers.

A new manager at Loftus Road, whoever that might be, will bring new ideas, likely to open up fresh opportunities for different players in the QPR squad.

One club that will have an eye on developments in West London is Leeds United, who have Tyler Roberts currently on loan with the R’s in the Championship, with that agreement reportedly having a £4.5m option to buy included.

It’s not quite been the campaign Roberts, Leeds or QPR would have hoped for so far, with the Wales international struggling with a couple of injuries. A calf injury denied him the opportunity to head to the World Cup in Qatar last month, with the forward spending plenty of time in the treatment room, as he did at Elland Road.

That’s probably one of the reasons why we’ve seen a drop in the 23-year-old’s market value, according to transfermarkt.

Roberts was valued at €8m (£6.9m) between the winter of 2021 and summer of 2022, but that dropped to €5m (£4.3m) and then €4m (£3.45m) over the course of September and October of this year.

Injuries have led to a lack of game-time, which has had a subsequent knock-on effect in that Roberts hasn’t scored many goals.

Around the time his value was peaking at €8m, Roberts had scored in Leeds’ 2-2 draw with Brentford in the Premier League and registered an assist for Joe Gelhardt in a 3-2 defeat at Chelsea. In the seven appearances that followed, he didn’t register another goal involvement for Leeds before a hamstring injury ended his season.

At QPR, he’s scored twice since arriving, once in the EFL Cup and once in the Championship. The Welshman is yet to register an assist in his 13 appearances and is, once again, not really delivering those key numbers in the final third when he’s getting time on the pitch.

Indeed, you do begin to wonder whether Leeds cashing in on a £4.5m deal for the forward is a little bit unrealistic at this stage.

They will most likely hope that whoever Beale’s successor is can oversee Roberts’ resurgence and land them a windfall.

