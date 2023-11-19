Highlights Leeds United and Aston Villa faced off in a dramatic Championship fixture in the 2018-2019 season that had major implications for promotion.

With Leeds United on the promotion hunt again in the Championship, they will be hoping that a repeat of one bonkers fixture doesn't happen.

Back in the 2018-2019 season, two promotion candidates, the Whites and Aston Villa faced off at Elland Road.

Both sides were in the promotion picture with Leeds hoping to catch up to Sheffield United who sat second,, and Villa were looking to nail down a play-off spot.

But no one could have predicted what would have happened in the 72nd minute, which changed football and had massive implications for the season as a whole.

What happened between Leeds and Aston Villa in the 2018/19 season?

Up until the 72nd minute, the game had been quite a dull one, with the only notable action, being then-manager Marcelo Bielsa getting booked for moaning to fourth official Darren England over the battle between Axel Tuanzebe and Patrick Bamford.

Leeds were on top, but just seemed to lack that creative spark that would unlock the Villa defence.

Then, as the clock passed the 72nd minute mark, all hell broke loose.

Villa's striker at the time, Jonathan Kodja went down injured in the centre circle after a challenge.

As players in the claret and blue begged for the ball to be put out, Tyler Roberts opted for another option, setting Mateusz Klich through.

As Villa players stood motionless, Klich curled passed Jed Steer in the back of the net, and the carnage ensued.

Pretty much, every player got involved in a heated bout of push and shove as the raucous celebrations from fans packed in Elland Road turned to the noise of a boxing crowd.

In the aftermath, Anwar El-Ghazi was shown a red for his part in the brawl. Six other players were shown yellow.

But in an act of sportsmanship, Marcelo Bielsa instructed his players to allow Aston Villa to score. Most of them besides Pontus Jansson who tried his utmost to block the shot but failed.

This was the same Bielsa, who had been accused of spying on every club ahead of their clashes with Leeds. It shocked the world to see this so-called 'cheat' do something quite so sporting.

The game ended 1-1 with Leeds missing out on automatic promotion.

After the game, both Dean Smith and Bielsa shared their shock at what had happened.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Smith said: “I think common sense and sportsmanship prevailed in the end, Klich apologized to me coming off the pitch; he said things like that should not happen.

“We’ll be appealing Anwar’s red card. I’ll be amazed if he’s suspended for the play-offs because there’s nothing to it, he doesn’t touch him.

“My players were angry at the time but at the end, they were all shaking hands with everyone because sportsmanship prevailed,” Smith added. “It was one moment in a highly competitive industry.“

Bielsa, also speaking to the Daily Mail, kept his own counsel, saying: “What happened, happened,” he said. “English football is known around the world for its noble features. I’ve said all I want to say.”

Did Marcelo Bielsa do the right thing?

In terms of sportsmanship, he did.

Games are always stopped for injuries because there could be serious problems with the player who is down.

In the laws of the game it states that: ”If a player is injured, the referee should stop the game if the injury is, or appears to be, serious.”

As Kodjia was down and it looked serious, the game should have been stopped, but as Leeds decided to carry on, this is what sparked the mass brawl.

But the ever-wise Bielsa did something morally right and this act earned him the Fifa Fair Play Award.

What was a dull game, turned into a bonkers affair and highlighted sportsmanship in football.