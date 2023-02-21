The League Two table since Gillingham confirmed Brad Galinson as their new owner

Gillingham look like a side that is going to be getting away from Sky Bet League Two trouble at the moment, with them showing some good form in recent weeks – which is more than can be said for those sides around them.

Indeed, there’s a real element of positivity around the Gills right now, which is a stark difference to what we have seen at the club for quite a while, and new owner Brad Galinson certainly seems to have helped usher in this new upbeat feeling at the club.

Some decent signings were made in the January window, including the arrival of Tom Nichols from relegation fight rivals Crawley Town, and in recent weeks form has really picked up with them now outside of the bottom two, having won three of their last four matches in the fourth tier.

Their upturn in form goes further back than that, though, with it clear since Galinson’s arrival there has been a real improvement.

Indeed, looking at Whoscored’s data on the League Two table from when Galinson arrived at the club just before Christmas through to now, the Gills are one of the form teams in the division.

Whilst basement rivals Crawley and Rochdale have won just once since the back end of December in the league, Gills have won five times, and drawn another game, in the ten they have played.

Indeed, if the league had started when Galinson arrived, Gillingham would be eighth in the division and pushing for a play-off place, which shows that in their current form they are going to be staying up pretty comfortably come the end of the season.

Of course, there are no guarantees with that and the realities are that Gills are still just four points clear of Crawley, who are 23rd and have a game in hand on them, but ultimately momentum is key, especially at the foot of League Two, and if you can just build a small head of steam you’re soon out of trouble.

That’s what seems to be happening in Gillingham’s corner of Kent, then, and they’ll be looking to maintain it through to May.

