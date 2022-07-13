“The league is wrapped up already” – Oxford United fan pundit identifies automatic promotion contenders

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The League One table was a real tale of two halves last season with the cluster towards the top end all posting menacing points total for their league position.

A similar occurrence may come to pass this season, with the likes of Derby County and Peterborough United looking to throw themselves into the mix following relegation from the second tier.

With Sunderland out the way, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town will also be looking to throw their weight around towards the top end in what should be an enthralling campaign to follow once again.

Oxford United were the joint-top scorers in the third tier last season but fell away during the closing exchanges of the season to an eighth-placed finish.

Karl Robinson’s men seem to have a repeatable process at the Kassam Stadium and it will be interesting to see how they assert themselves amongst the contenders.

FLW’s Oxford United fan pundit Jason Dudley explained who he thinks is in for a strong campaign.

Speaking to Football League World, Dudley said: “I think it’s pretty much inevitable that Derby are going to be challenging for automatic promotion, almost definitely, they’ve made some fantastic signings going into this season.

“Peterborough, obviously, I think will challenge.

“I think a bit of a dark horse would be Shrewsbury with some of their signings this window, they’re showing intent, I think they might push for something a bit better than last season, so they could be ones to watch out for.

“But, I think the league is wrapped up already with Derby.”