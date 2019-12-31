The latest Swansea City injury news all here

Swansea City will be targeting a much-needed return to winning ways when they welcome Charlton to the Liberty Stadium on Sunday following their flat 0-0 draw with Barnsley last time out.

Steve Cooper’s side delivered an underwhelming display against a struggling Tykes side as they failed to make ground on their play-off rivals, but they now have a great chance to put this right against another struggling side in Charlton.

One of the only positives that Cooper could take out of the Barnsley clash was the fact there were no fresh injuries inflicted on his side, with the South Wales outfit’s treatment room looking relatively sparse at present.

The Swans will again be without the services of long-term absentees Joe Rodon and Jordon Garrick for the visit of Charlton, with the duo aiming to make their comeback in mid-January after missing the last two months.

Cooper recently confirmed to WalesOnline that Rodon is making good progress with his recovery, meaning he should be back soon after the new year, while Garrick is just behind the Wales international in his own recovery.

Can you score maximum points in this Swansea quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Where did Swansea finish in the Championship at the end of the 2018/19 season? 8th 10th 12th 14th

Meanwhile, it appears as though Mike van der Hoorn will be ruled out for the third consecutive match after injuring himself during the warm-up against Brentford on Boxing Day, with this also causing him to miss the Barnsley clash.

WalesOnline reporter Ian Mitchelmore took to Twitter to suggest the Dutchman will miss the Charlton clash as a result of the same injury, but there has not yet been any official word from the club regarding his availability.