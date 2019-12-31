The latest Reading injury news all here

Reading head into the fixture with Fulham full of confidence as they come into the game on the back of three successive victories.

The most recent win was at play-off contenders Preston where they comfortably beat the Lilywhites 0-2, and they became just the second side to win at Deepdale this season highlighting how impressive the victory was.

Mark Bowen’s side have kept themselves unchanged in their last two matches, and will be hoping to do the same against Fulham on Wednesday. There doesn’t seem to be any fresh injury concerns, although the Royals must be careful with John Swift after his recent problems.

Tom McIntyre remains sidelined, meaning Matt Miazga is the only back-up centre-half for Reading on the substitute’s bench. George Puscas still remains a couple of weeks away having dislocated his shoulder in the 1-1 draw with Barnsley in mid-December.

It hasn’t been all bad for Reading since his injury though, as the Royals have remained unbeaten since the Romanian forward has been out of the side.

Can you get 100% in this Reading quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Where did Reading finish in the 2018/2019 season? 21st 20th 17th 18th

Andy Yiadom remains a long-term absentee for the Royals, and he isn’t expected to be back until late January. Chris Gunter has come in for the Ghanian, and has been brilliant in helping Reading keep up their excellent defensive record.

It’s sure to be an entertaining game at Craven Cottage, and if Reading keep playing the way they have then there’s no reason why they can’t come away from Fulham with all three points.