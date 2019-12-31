The latest QPR injury news all here

Queens Park Rangers host Cardiff City in the Championship tomorrow.

Rangers’ first fixture of the New Year will be against Neil Harris’ side, who moved into the top ten with their 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday last time out.

Meanwhile QPR are stuck in 15th-place of the table – 11 points off the drop zone and seven off Sheffield Wednesday in 6th.

Mark Warburton will only be without one player tomorrow as he looks for his side’s first win in four, centre-back Yoann Barbet’s spell on the sidelines still indefinite.

It’s not known when the Frenchman will be back in action, though it’s though to be quite a long-term injury that he picked up in the 2-2 draw v Reading back in October.

QPR hosted and lost to Hull City last weekend.

The game saw the return of goalkeeper Liam Kelly who took a spot on the bench, watching on as Joe Lumley gifted Hull their first goal – Kelly has recently return from a torn quadricep injury.

Angel Rangel also returned to the R’s starting line-up against Hull, and what a shift the Spaniard put in – he played the full ninety-minutes having missed every game this month and gave a good account of himself, showing his experience and maturity from right-back.

It’ll be tough outing for both sides tomorrow but Cardiff should be expecting to take advantage of a misfiring QPR – Harris’ side have taken nine points from a possible 18 this month, having lost only one game.