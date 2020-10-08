The latest on Todd Cantwell and a potential transfer to Leeds United

Norwich City have so far retained the service of Todd Cantwell this summer, but links with Leeds United are never far away with the domestic window still open.

Leeds have done the bulk of their business in the European market, with all four senior signings coming from abroad.

However, they are short of a midfielder still and talk surrounding Cantwell continues to bubble away.

What’s the latest?

Around three weeks ago talk started to emerge that Leeds were readying a bid for Cantwell, with Football Insider quoting £15m.

That was quickly shutdown by Phil Hay on Twitter, but at that point, Leeds’ focus was on the European market.

A deal for Michael Cuisance has fallen through and the deadline for European deals has now passed. If Leeds want a ‘No.8’ to come into Marcelo Bielsa’s squad, he will have to be a domestic player.

Given the previous links to Cantwell, there’s naturally eyes on the 22-year-old to see if he’s the man to come in at Elland Road and lift some pressure off Mateusz Klich.

Daniel Farke has left Cantwell out of his last two matchday squads, with Norwich suffering defeat against AFC Bournemouth and Derby County without him.

That might suggest there’s still a chance Cantwell could go after heaps of speculation, but Football Insider’s reports this week claim that the Canaries are confident of fending off Leeds’ interest.

With eight days of the window still to go, there’s every chance we haven’t heard the last of the Cantwell to Leeds talk. However, there’s no hiding from the fact that a deal doesn’t seem to be going anywhere at the moment.