The latest on Christian Atsu’s future at Newcastle and a potential transfer to Watford

Christian Atsu is another Premier League player that could drop down to the Championship before next Friday’s domestic deadline-day.

The former Chelsea youngster is currently plying his trade at Newcastle, but has struggled for opportunities under Steve Bruce and hasn’t been named in the squad for any of their league matches – with his only appearance this term coming in the EFL Cup tie against Blackburn Rovers last month.

On Monday, the Watford Observer reported that the Hornets were set to sign the Ghanaian international on loan after Watford officials recently held talks with Astu’s representatives about a move to Vicarage Road, although a move hasn’t yet developed.

Nottingham Forest are also keen on the winger, but Watford appear to be in the driving seat – with Atsu almost certain to leave St James’ Park before 16 October.

According to the Observer, Newcastle are expected to leave Atsu out of their 25-man Premier League squad which will be announced later this week, which would all-but confirm his exit.

The Football Insider believe that the Magpies are willing to let Astu leave, and are open to the idea of possibly paying half of his salary to remove him from their wage bill.

As it stands, Atsu remains a Newcastle player, but once the international break is completed, he might well be that step closer to becoming a Hornets player.