The latest on Barry Douglas’ future at Leeds United and a potential transfer to the EFL

Blackburn Rovers and Watford are offering Leeds United left-back Barry Douglas a route out of Elland Road late this summer.

Leeds have started the Premier League season well, but that has been without Douglas.

The Scot has been only used in the League Cup so far, which is a competition Leeds are now out of.

With the domestic window open until October 16th, there’s every chance Douglas could be on his way out of Elland Road

What’s the latest?

The 31-year-old started and finished Leeds’ 1-1 draw with Hull City in the League Cup. He scored a penalty in the shootout, but Marcelo Bielsa’s side lost to League One opposition.

In terms of the Premier League, Stuart Dallas is the man in possession of the left-back jersey. Ezgjan Alioski – capable anywhere down the left – is providing cover and versatility from the bench.

Douglas hasn’t featured in a Premier League squad yet for Leeds and, even in the absence of left-winger Jack Harrison on Saturday, he failed to make the bench.

With Alioski in the side, Leif Davis was drafted onto the bench ahead of Douglas and made his debut in a 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

Phil Hay reported that Watford were one club interested in offering Douglas a fresh start back in the Championship, whilst Blackburn Rovers are another side with an interest in the two-time title winner.

At the start of this week, nothing has materialised. However, there are eight days of the window remaining and, with Leeds not in action until after deadline-day, full focus will be on streamlining their squad.

Douglas will not be forced out of the door, but he might find himself at the centre of Leeds’ late dealings.