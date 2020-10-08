The latest on Andre Gray and a potential transfer to West Brom

West Bromwich Albion have just over a week to sort out their attacking options for the coming months in the Premier League and it looks as though we’re starting to see things moving in terms of their targets.

The Baggies have earned one point from their opening four games – though it should have been three against Chelsea – and are certainly finding the Premier League that extra step up at the moment.

They’re looking to add goals, then, with Andre Gray among those linked recently with the Express and Star noting that the Albion retain an interest in the Watford forward and that they have done for some time.

Certainly, though, Gray hasn’t been the only striker that they have been linked with and there seems to be a feeling that Karlan Grant could be the one they get in first of all, with developments in the last day or so.

As per the Daily Mail, the Baggies are now confident of getting Grant from Huddersfield with the two sides reaching a compromise in negotiations.

What could this mean for the pursuit of Gray, then? Albion reportedly had a transfer budget of £25m this transfer window so it perhaps seems hard to see them managing to sign both.

Indeed, Steve Madeley, Albion reporter for The Athletic, has poured cold water on the idea that two strikers will arrive between now and next Friday’s deadline, with a fan asking about another linked striker, Josh King:

Can't see it.

A: I don't think the money is there to sign two more players.

B: Even if it was, I don't think they'd both be strikers. #WBA https://t.co/kampBtGaJh — Steve Madeley (@SteveMadeley78) October 7, 2020

Logic would dictate, then, that Grant looks the most likely to arrive at The Hawthorns and, if and when he does, Gray will therefore not be joining him at the club.

Quiz: Can you name these 10 ex-West Brom midfielders?

1 of 10 Which former West Brom midfielder is this? Alex Pritchard James McClean Darren Fletcher Wes Hoolahan