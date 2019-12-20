The latest Nottingham Forest team news ahead of Huddersfield

Nottingham Forest will be looking to bounce back after failing to win in their last four matches when they meet Huddersfield on Saturday afternoon.

Rewind back to the start of December and talk of Forest being a genuine play-off candidate had gained pace, but Sabri Lamouchi’s side have since dropped out of the top six after failing to win in their last four games.

A 4-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at the City Ground last weekend saw Forest drop to eighth in the Championship table and pressure will firmly be on to secure three much needed points on Saturday.

Lamouchi has a fairly fit side to rely on heading into the game at The John Smith’s Stadium and can look to make some changes after some poor individual performances last weekend.

On the injury list for Forest continues to be Carl Jenkinson, Michael Hefele and Yuri Ribeiro, whilst Yohan Benalouane has returned to training and featured for the U23 side ahead of a potential first team return.

Arguably Forest’s biggest loss this season has been Samba Sow as the defensive midfielder continues to struggle with niggling injuries.

He will be unavailable for the game against Huddersfield, meaning Ryan Yates will continue in midfield alongside Ben Watson.

Albert Adomah and Joe Lolley are both available and could feature after being left out in the 4-0 defeat to the Owls last weekend.