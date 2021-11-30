The latest news on Lee Buchanan’s situation at Derby amid Celtic transfer links

The January window is now just over a month away and it looks set to be an interesting one for Derby County.

With Wayne Rooney’s side currently 19 points adrift of Championship safety, the Rams’ focus has to be on keeping hold of their key assets ahead of next season rather than looking to bring in players in an attempt to keep them up.

Lee Buchanan, who has become a regular in the first team over the past two seasons, is one such player likely to be attracting attention when the winter window opens.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a move away in previous windows and with his current contract set to expire in the summer, January represents Derby’s last chance to cash in.

Reports last month suggested that Celtic are weighing up a move for him in the first month of 2022 as Ange Postecoglou looks to solve his issue at left-back while it is said the Rams may sell him.

The big news concerning Buchanan recently, however, is his injury issue and that may put off the Bhoys a little.

A week ago, the defender was ruled out for six to eight weeks with a knee injury and if the Celtic boss wants someone that he can plug into his side straight away then the Derby player may not be the best option.

Nottingham Forest were linked with the defender in the summer and with suggestions that Max Lowe could be recalled from his loan deal by Sheffield United in January, they may be on the lookout for a new left-back again in the upcoming window.

Additionally, the status of Chris Kirchner’s takeover bid is likely to play a role in Buchanan’s future.

The American businessman appears to be the frontrunner to become the East Midlands club’s new owner and was at the game against QPR last night, while a bumper new deal could be offered to the England U21 international in an attempt to convince him to stay once Kirchner’s reign begins.

Whether that will be in time to ward off January interest remains to be seen.