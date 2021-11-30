The latest news on Jacob Greaves’ situation at Hull City as Norwich City circle

Hull City have enjoyed a fantastic few weeks, with the 2-1 success over Millwall on Saturday a fourth victory in a row for Grant McCann’s side.

Whilst it has been a real team effort, the defensive solidity has been the main reason for the run, with the side conceding just one goal in that period. And, Jacob Greaves has been key to that, putting in some impressive performances.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the 21-year-old’s ability has been catching the eye of some bigger sides, with Norwich City credited with an interest.

The youngster still has years left on his deal with the Tigers, but that doesn’t mean a move can be ruled out. It had been suggested that the Canaries would be willing to loan Greaves back to Hull for the remainder of the campaign too.

That could be key to doing a deal, as even though McCann’s men have improved a lot, they still have work to do to stay in the Championship.

Of course, the ownership situation means it’s hard to predict whether a deal will be done, but the prospect of joining the Norfolk outfit, who have shown they will give younger players a chance, is sure to appeal to Greaves.

So, this is one to monitor ahead of the upcoming window and it wouldn’t be a major surprise if a transfer does happen. However, Hull are in a position to demand a decent fee for the talented defender and he is sure to finish the season with the Tigers as they look to remain in the second tier.

